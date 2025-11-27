Mike Johnson Will Never Live Down His Go-To Method Of Covering For Donald Trump

It can't be easy being the speaker of the House during President Donald Trump's second term. Conservative Mike Johnson from Louisiana has the difficult task of upholding the president's ego and keeping things running. This has often collided with being confronted by the press when his boss does something untoward. Case in point, when Trump pardoned shady crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao in November 2025, he claimed, "I don't know who he is," per the BBC. Johnson took a similar approach when confronted by a reporter on the matter. In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, he can be seen stating, "I don't know anything about that. I didn't see the interview." A refrain Johnson is apparently fond of repeating.

It seems that many have begun to notice this as one of the many strange things about Johnson — he can't seem to get access to pertinent information that could compromise Trump. So much so that CNN put together their own little video of Johnson muttering iterations of, "I don't know any of the details of that yet," or, "I don't know the latest developments," over pressing matters that have been buzzing in the media (via HuffPost). It's gotten to the point where Abby Phillip exclaimed at the top of the video, "Apparently, news doesn't get to Capitol Hill." If anything, his repeated attempts to deflect are further proof that Johnson is making history for all the wrong reasons. It's gotten to the point that even members of his own party have begun to dunk on him.