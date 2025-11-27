David Bromstad's House Is As Eccentric As We Expected It To Be
David Bromstad's been on HGTV since way back in 2006, and his on-camera enthusiasm is a key reason for his success. Bromstad's eccentric style totally matches his fun personality, and his fandom for the colorful and quirky is evident in his fashion and interior design work. While Bromstad's current gig on "My Lottery Dream Home" is more real estate-based, rather than design-centric, behind the scenes, the HGTV star's been hard at work designing his own house.
Bromstard closed on his Orlando home back in 2021. Over the next four years, he took the conventional-looking Tudor and transformed it into something completely unique. "It's a love letter to myself," he explained to HGTV. To up his curb appeal, he added pink stucco and additional dark wood details to the exterior, giving it a storybook feel. Bromstad started his career at Disney, and his home appears to reflect the aesthetics of his former employer. "You can't tell me that I'm not gonna live in a deliciously frosted cake of a castle!" he enthused in a July 2024 Instagram story (via Entertainment Now).
Pink, red, and white is the unifying color scheme, along with zany details and textures. In his master bedroom and living room, Bromstad uses wavy sculpted shelves for books and eclectic glassware. Pink tile reigns supreme in the bathroom, along with a pink tub. "David you are one of a kind! LOVE every square inch!" praised one fan on Instagram. "Barbie eat your heart out," joked another.
Bromstad took his time with his home design project
Before he bought his Orlando home, David Bromstad already had the experience of decorating a smaller house he'd previously owned in Miami. Surprisingly, his early design decisions were too colorful for him. Using trial and error, he remade the space multiple times, getting feedback from his then-boyfriend. This time, Bromstad was single and excited to embark on a solo decorating adventure. "This is the first house I've owned on my own," the HGTV star informed Realtor.com in July 2021. "It's going to be delicious, tasteful, bold, but yet really comforting."
Bromstad lives a lavish life, and he quickly prioritized certain projects, especially when it came to housing his extensive wardrobe. "It's a beautiful home, but the closets are atrocious," he explained on "HGTV Obsessed" in June 2021. "I'm adding on a main bedroom, and I'm turning my main bedroom now . . . into the closet." Bromstad gradually changed the home's footprint, adding balconies and using tons of stones to resurface interior walls.
Unfortunately, he also had some setbacks, like when water damage complicated his project timeline. In the end, however, it was clearly worth the wait. The finished Bromstad-centric version looks very different from the completely neutral décor of the original photos. While that blank slate was wise for selling the home, his design choices reflect his long-term plans. "Will I ever sell this house? I don't think so," he informed HGTV. "I think this is going to be a generational home."