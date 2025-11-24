Donald Trump's Makeup-Free Outing With Snazzy New Outfit Has One Person On Everyone's Lips
It seems like President Donald Trump is employing his "new year, new me" mantra a bit early this year. On November 22, 2025, a Fox News clip of the president was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed him almost looking like a new man. The divisive politician donned a red turtleneck sweater with a black blazer, which was actually low-key festive for him. Trump's hair appeared to be combed nicer than normal and he even took it easy on the makeup (finally!).
Honestly, POTUS looked totally unlike himself, and netizens quickly took notice, deducing that he appeared to have completely copied NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's look. After Trump and Mamdani's White House meeting on November 21, the president seemed completely smitten with the socialist — which is a bizarre turn of events, because Mamdani had been getting under Trump's skin — and now the president seems to even be taking fashion inspiration from him.
Donald Trump is enamored by Zohran Mamdani. So much that he dug through his social media archives to find an outfit. Not sure it worked out as planned. pic.twitter.com/GXYiyTjZaY
— DannyKPolitics (@DannyKPolitics) November 23, 2025
"Trump dressed up for his crush. He's all excited again," one person joked on X, referring to the way he lovingly gazed at Mamdani during their meeting. Another quipped, "Yesterday changed Trump's life more than we know." Clearly, the NYC mayor-elect left quite an impression, but Mamdani notably isn't the first political figure to wear that outfit. Former President Barack Obama was seen sporting a similar style back in December 2014, as one person eagerly pointed out.
The president's lighter makeup was a refreshing look
While Donald Trump's new getup was certainly buzzworthy, the president's lighter makeup also caught people's attention. Usually, the controversial leader goes hard on the cosmetics, with Trump making more makeup mistakes than a kid's amateur YouTube tutorial. And yet, the day after he met with Zohran Mamdani, the president applied significantly less product to his face, or perhaps even none at all, making Trump appear less orange and much more natural. It was a nice change of pace from the in-your-face bronzer obsession that Trump has become synonymous with over the years.
On X, one user hilariously tweeted, "Bro's about to announce that we're going to steal the moon." Presumably, they're referring to the character Gru from the animated franchise, "Despicable Me." Gru vows to steal the moon in the first film, and his black turtleneck getup is eerily similar to Trump's. Gru is also quite pale, which is how the divisive politician looks without the excessive bronzer. It's an interesting comparison, and one that Trump's many young grandchildren would probably find funny.
Another user acknowledged how great Trump looked, but credited it to his longtime sobriety, noting, "Not drinking nor doing drugs does wonders." Whatever the reason, whether it was Mamdani's impact, or simply wanting to change things up, the president should stick to this new look. Less really is more.