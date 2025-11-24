Donald Trump's Makeup-Free Outing With Snazzy New Outfit Has One Person On Everyone's Lips

It seems like President Donald Trump is employing his "new year, new me" mantra a bit early this year. On November 22, 2025, a Fox News clip of the president was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed him almost looking like a new man. The divisive politician donned a red turtleneck sweater with a black blazer, which was actually low-key festive for him. Trump's hair appeared to be combed nicer than normal and he even took it easy on the makeup (finally!).

Honestly, POTUS looked totally unlike himself, and netizens quickly took notice, deducing that he appeared to have completely copied NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's look. After Trump and Mamdani's White House meeting on November 21, the president seemed completely smitten with the socialist — which is a bizarre turn of events, because Mamdani had been getting under Trump's skin — and now the president seems to even be taking fashion inspiration from him.

Donald Trump is enamored by Zohran Mamdani. So much that he dug through his social media archives to find an outfit. Not sure it worked out as planned. pic.twitter.com/GXYiyTjZaY — DannyKPolitics (@DannyKPolitics) November 23, 2025

"Trump dressed up for his crush. He's all excited again," one person joked on X, referring to the way he lovingly gazed at Mamdani during their meeting. Another quipped, "Yesterday changed Trump's life more than we know." Clearly, the NYC mayor-elect left quite an impression, but Mamdani notably isn't the first political figure to wear that outfit. Former President Barack Obama was seen sporting a similar style back in December 2014, as one person eagerly pointed out.