Rare Times We've Seen Erika Kirk Without Makeup On
Erika Kirk became the new CEO of the conservative organization Turning Point USA after her husband, podcaster Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. As the new leader of a group dedicated to spreading MAGA politics to young adults, it's no surprise that Kirk is among the many conservative women whose heavy makeup has been dubbed "Mar-A-Lago face." The look consists of heavy blush, bronzer, and lip products, and some women go further with Botox, plastic surgery, and facial fillers.
It's impossible to confirm whether Kirk has had cosmetic procedures or not, but it's a fact that she rarely goes makeup-free. Plus, she uses hair extensions so often that it totally changes her look when she wears her hair naturally. However, she actually has been seen letting her face breathe a few times on social media over the years, usually when she's sharing seemingly authentic moments with children.
Erika went makeup-fee while visiting an orphanage overseas
Before she met her husband, Erika Kirk was on the pageant circuit and was crowned Miss Arizona in 2012. In August of that year, she visited an orphanage in Romania, where she shared a photo on Instagram of her makeup-free face kissing one of the children who lived there. Although sunlight gave the photo a golden glow and seemed to be bathing Erika and the child's faces, fine hair was visible on Erika's face, suggesting she was makeup-free in the strange photo in which she kissed a downward-looking child.
Erika went makeup-free for a sultry Instagram photo
Erika Kirk skipped the cosmetics in a June 2016 Instagram photo featuring the former music video star staring at the camera with her blonde hair over one eye. She was likely in bed in the photo, posing in front of a white headboard. Her skin was flawless in the sultry pic, proving her natural beauty; as one commenter wrote, "She is truly a beautiful woman and doesn't need all that makeup !!"
Kirk had a moment without makeup at the mall
Erika Kirk shared two candid, casual, and natural moments she had while bonding with a friend's child to Instagram in April 2018. She was wearing a white t-shirt with a black drawing on it in the photos, with glasses and her hair in a messy bun — very different from what we've come to expect. Kirk captioned the photo with a message explaining the difference between seeing people and seeing souls. "I see you, little man, I see you," the caption concluded.
Erika's bare face with her newborn baby
Erika Kirk has two kids — a daughter born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024. They celebrated their son's birthday just a few months before Charlie Kirk was shot. Kirk doesn't share her kids' faces or names, but she does share pictures of their backs on Instagram. One of the first snaps of her son was posted in July 2024 when he was just a couple of months old. Kirk is bare-faced in the photo, holding her newborn son while wearing a black shirt and a messy bun on top of her head.