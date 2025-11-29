Rare Times We've Seen Erika Kirk Without Makeup On

Erika Kirk became the new CEO of the conservative organization Turning Point USA after her husband, podcaster Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. As the new leader of a group dedicated to spreading MAGA politics to young adults, it's no surprise that Kirk is among the many conservative women whose heavy makeup has been dubbed "Mar-A-Lago face." The look consists of heavy blush, bronzer, and lip products, and some women go further with Botox, plastic surgery, and facial fillers.

It's impossible to confirm whether Kirk has had cosmetic procedures or not, but it's a fact that she rarely goes makeup-free. Plus, she uses hair extensions so often that it totally changes her look when she wears her hair naturally. However, she actually has been seen letting her face breathe a few times on social media over the years, usually when she's sharing seemingly authentic moments with children.