JD Vance's Sweaty Attempt To Join Trump & Mamdani Bromance Has Everyone Saying He's Jealous

Zohran Mamdani is the mayor-elect of New York City, and he met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on November 21, 2025. Despite previously referring to Mamdani as a "communist" on Truth Social and threatening to withhold federal money to New York City if Mamdani was elected, Trump appeared to be impressed by Mamdani, even unexpectedly praising him after their meeting. Then there were the memes of how Trump was captured looking at Mamdani, with a lot more love than we've seen him show Vice President JD Vance.

Trump seemed so taken with Mamdani that he wore an out-of-character outfit the day after their meeting that just so happened to look a lot like something Mamdani once wore. Through it all, Vance seems to be desperate to get some of Trump's attention. Or at least try and prove that he's still relevant, and yet, it's not working the way he thought it would. Vance reposted a video on X of the moment in the Oval Office meeting when Mamdani was questioned about previously describing Trump as "a fascist." Trump interrupted Mamdani as he started to answer, by saying: "That's okay, you can just say yes. ... It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."

POTUS has a lot of good moments but this is an all-timer https://t.co/Ge0vYEiJhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 21, 2025

Vance said of the video, "POTUS has a lot of good moments but this is an all-timer." We're not sure we follow why Vance thought Trump interrupting someone to confirm that they thought he was "a fascist" is an all-time good moment. Really all it does is make it look like Vance is trying to get in on the love that Trump seems to be showing for Mamdani, eager to appear like he's a part of the conversation.