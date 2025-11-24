Jelly Roll Is The Internet's New Crush After Debuting Transformed Look At NFL Game
While President Donald Trump seems to be simping over NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, tons of people are crushing on Jelly Roll. The "I Am Not Okay" singer showed off his jaw-dropping transformation at the Seahawks versus Titans NFL game on November 23. In a video posted to X, Jelly Roll was seen chatting with security and saying hi to young fans before the game.
A clean-shaven and thin @JellyRoll615 in the house for today's @Titans game. pic.twitter.com/reqt3ENeNr
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 23, 2025
Lots of people in the comments gushed over the musician. "Jelllly Rollll looking fine,Sir. And [you] were worried about the beard," one person tweeted, referring to his now clean-shaven face. "Wow, he looks great," wrote another. Many people were shocked at how much weight he'd lost, joking that wasn't actually Jelly Roll. The before and after photos are extremely jarring.
It's fitting Jelly Roll was at a Titans game, since he gave a pep talk to the team back in August before the athletes went on the road together for half a month. During his speech, which was posted to X, he revealed he'd lost 200 pounds so far, and was hoping to lose another 50.
He lost weight the old-fashioned way
Jelly Roll's transformation is surprising, but is how he achieved his weight loss safe? Many people on X were concerned, with several tweeting that Ozempic, which is used as an off-label weight loss drug despite not being FDA-approved for that purpose, was behind his new look. One user asked, "Is it safe to lose that much weight so fast without exercise?" It's unclear where they got their information, but exercise actually played a huge role in Jelly Roll's health journey.
In 2023, the "Get By" singer provided an update to his fans, tweeting, "I'm working out daily... praying and meditating .... Eating better – losing weight." The next year, he completed his first 5K run, admitting that before he'd begun training, he had trouble simply walking a mile (via Entertainment Tonight). Shortly before the 5K run, he shared with People how hard he was working to live a healthier lifestyle and get his weight down. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."
Moreover, Jelly Roll has denied using Ozempic, explaining on wife Bunnie XO's podcast, "Dumb Blonde," that he wasn't interested in taking the drug because he was fearful of it. "I was just petrified of the side effects," he said, noting that acid reflux was a biggie for him since he's a singer. "I want to be very clear that I've done it naturally, but it wasn't out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point" (via Prevention).