Jelly Roll Is The Internet's New Crush After Debuting Transformed Look At NFL Game

While President Donald Trump seems to be simping over NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, tons of people are crushing on Jelly Roll. The "I Am Not Okay" singer showed off his jaw-dropping transformation at the Seahawks versus Titans NFL game on November 23. In a video posted to X, Jelly Roll was seen chatting with security and saying hi to young fans before the game.

Lots of people in the comments gushed over the musician. "Jelllly Rollll looking fine,Sir. And [you] were worried about the beard," one person tweeted, referring to his now clean-shaven face. "Wow, he looks great," wrote another. Many people were shocked at how much weight he'd lost, joking that wasn't actually Jelly Roll. The before and after photos are extremely jarring.

It's fitting Jelly Roll was at a Titans game, since he gave a pep talk to the team back in August before the athletes went on the road together for half a month. During his speech, which was posted to X, he revealed he'd lost 200 pounds so far, and was hoping to lose another 50.