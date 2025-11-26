Who Are Magic Johnson's 3 Kids?

EJ Johnson's passion for fashion began when he was just 4 years old. He would raid his mom's luxury closet to play dress-up, joining a long list of celeb kids who love to wear their parent's clothes. Cookie Johnson was all for it. She soon taught her son about her favorite brands, but for EJ, it was about more than just labels. As he once told ESPN, "It's not really just the clothes that I'm wearing, it's definitely a part of, you know, how I express myself."

That means choosing pieces that show off the mood he's in at any given time. Indeed, EJ has become famous for his gender-bending fashion, but as he told E! News in 2019, that doesn't mean he plans to transition, despite considering it after seeing Caitlyn Jenner's transition. "I feel like this is the body I'm supposed to be in," he shared, but added that he won't be toning down his wardrobe anytime soon. "I can be butch, I can be fem, I can do whatever I want," he mused.

Around the time he turned 18, EJ also started experimenting with beauty and pushing the boundaries of how much makeup is acceptable for a man to wear. As he told GQ, being able to express his feminine side rather than hide it made him feel much happier. His hope is that people eventually become less judgemental. "If you see someone doing something you've never seen before, that shouldn't be weird," he reasoned. "It may not be for you, but don't demonize it."