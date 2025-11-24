Melania Trump Puts A Spicy Spin On Pumps Previously Worn With One Of Her Spendiest Outfits

Five years ago, Melania Trump styled her red and white plaid pumps with a pair of white pants and a navy blue blazer. The resulting outfit was sleek and simple, and the shoes really made it pop. Today, though, the whole look made a bit more of a statement. The silhouette of the coat, paired with the bold gloves, actually made the shoes look like one of the less eye-catching elements of the ensemble. And, that may send a message that, while Melania wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, maybe she's feeling uncharacteristically festive and ready for a more daring wardrobe as the year comes to a close.

Loving the shoes today! Plaid Manolo Blahnik BB pumps 😍#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/TSKuGkCoxL — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 8, 2020

Whether it's really a case of holiday cheer or yet another distraction from the fact that Donald Trump is freaking out behind the scenes, Melania did seem to be on her best behavior to accept an item she notoriously loathes: a Christmas tree. She smiled and waved in a rare appearance sans Donald. Regarding the incoming tree, she even said, "It will be beautiful! We are going to plan, and it's starting today," per the New York Post. So, maybe "the Grinch's small heart [really has grown] three sizes" since 2020. It seems, however, that her feet haven't. And, that's a good thing. Considering the fact that the tartan pumps on the Manolo Blahnik website are nearly $900, this pair of shoes was definitely worth wearing more than once.