Melania Trump Puts A Spicy Spin On Pumps Previously Worn With One Of Her Spendiest Outfits
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House...and we all know how Melania Trump feels about that. In that bizarre Christmas tape from 2020, Melania was infamously recorded saying, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Nevertheless, five years later, Melania has found herself back in the White House and back in charge of that pesky holiday decor. And, interestingly, that wasn't the only part of today that probably gave the first lady flashbacks to her hubby's first administration. She also re-wore a pricey pair of pumps for the special occasion.
On November 24, this year's Christmas tree was delivered to the White House. Melania appeared on the north driveway to greet the horse-drawn carriage carrying the massive evergreen tree that came all the way from Michigan. She wore a belted, calf-length Dior coat, long red gloves, and a familiar pair of plaid printed pumps. She wore these pumps with one of her expensive outfits before– at a Toys for Tots event back in 2020. This time around, though, she styled these special shoes with a bit more spice.
Melania wore old shoes with new style
Five years ago, Melania Trump styled her red and white plaid pumps with a pair of white pants and a navy blue blazer. The resulting outfit was sleek and simple, and the shoes really made it pop. Today, though, the whole look made a bit more of a statement. The silhouette of the coat, paired with the bold gloves, actually made the shoes look like one of the less eye-catching elements of the ensemble. And, that may send a message that, while Melania wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, maybe she's feeling uncharacteristically festive and ready for a more daring wardrobe as the year comes to a close.
Loving the shoes today!
Plaid Manolo Blahnik BB pumps 😍#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/TSKuGkCoxL
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 8, 2020
Whether it's really a case of holiday cheer or yet another distraction from the fact that Donald Trump is freaking out behind the scenes, Melania did seem to be on her best behavior to accept an item she notoriously loathes: a Christmas tree. She smiled and waved in a rare appearance sans Donald. Regarding the incoming tree, she even said, "It will be beautiful! We are going to plan, and it's starting today," per the New York Post. So, maybe "the Grinch's small heart [really has grown] three sizes" since 2020. It seems, however, that her feet haven't. And, that's a good thing. Considering the fact that the tartan pumps on the Manolo Blahnik website are nearly $900, this pair of shoes was definitely worth wearing more than once.