Donald Trump Gives Biggest Clue Yet He's Freaking Out Behind The Scenes

Donald Trump is facing a mounting set of controversies. He was president for the longest government shutdown ever; he's been unable to consistently bring down inflation, including the price of groceries — a campaign promise he made. Then there's the fact that Trump said the U.S. doesn't have enough talented people, angering some of his supporters. And he continues to be dogged by the Jeffrey Epstein files. (Trump and Epstein had a long history.) Things have gotten so bad that Trump has started feuding with Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his former staunch supporters. With the size of Trump's ego, he's not one to admit that he's wrong or that things aren't under his control but Trump's raspy voice at a recent press briefing showed that not everything is smooth sailing at the White House.

Reporter: Your voice sounds a little rough. Are you feeling alright? Trump: I feel great. I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something... I blew my stack. pic.twitter.com/HpspXdJ4AU — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2025

In the gaudy Oval Office, Trump was asked about why his voice sounded hoarse, and he replied, "I feel great. I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country, and I straightened it out. But I blew my stack at these people." And while he said it to some laughter, it's not really the fun flex Trump seems to think it is; it really doesn't make him seem calm and in control.

One person on X said, "Trump brags his hoarse voice is from screaming at 'stupid' people — not fixing prices, not saving lives, just another tantrum over his own mess. America is being run by a guy who thinks rage is a governing skill." Another posted, "It's a toddler tantrum in a suit. Real leaders answer questions. They don't celebrate losing control in front of the press."