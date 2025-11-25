Mike Johnson Takes Boomer Cringe To The Next Level With Painfully Awkward Podcast Move

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, has a podcast, and her upcoming interview with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly Johnson, is already looking deeply cringe. In a preview clip for the episode shared on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson was asked about Jelly Roll, a singer who recently became everyone's new crush after he debuted his beard-free look. In perhaps an attempt to poke fun at himself or to seem cool (we really don't know what he was thinking), Mike did a mix of something like a shaka gesture with one hand and what may have been an attempt at a "rock on" style sign of the horns gesture with the other. And then he said, "Yes, we have selfies together."

Who calls @SpeakerJohnson every night? Which member is most frequently in his office? What's his favorite fictional show about his life?@SpeakerJohnson and Kelly on their transition from Louisiana to DC | Tuesday 6pm. pic.twitter.com/vrfHLy9drJ — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 24, 2025

Mike did take a couple of photos with Jelly Roll at a UFC event at Madison Square Garden in November 2024. And we feel like that's something that he could have just said without the inexplicable hand movements. It seems as though the internet agrees. "Johnson should never try to throw shaka. What a babooze," one person posted on X. Another person said of that moment, "Holy smokes ... this made me react like nails on a chalk board."

For the record, Jelly Roll was asked about that UFC appearance with Johnson and Donald Trump, with some fans questioning his political leanings. The singer insisted that he wasn't political at all and that it was simply an honor to meet anyone who held such positions of power.