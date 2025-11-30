Side-By-Side Photos Of Tom Cruise Don't Help Plastic Surgery Rumors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tom Cruise's stunning transformation is right up there with the best. He went from a geeky teen dreaming of a future as a Franciscan priest to an A-lister with a megawatt smile and blockbuster action star creds. Cruise's metamorphosis continues, as you'd expect with age. However, there's speculation that it's not all down to Mother Nature — and side-by-side photos taken over the years do little to stem the enduring plastic surgery rumors that plague Cruise.

Fred Duval/Shutterstock & Barry King/Getty Images

Cruise's features have changed considerably over the past three decades. But they've done so all while seemingly escaping the ravages of time that mere mortals inevitably suffer. In fact, although Cruise is far from a real-life Benjamin Button, several of his features appear to have aged in reverse. The star was 30 years old in the pic on the left, which was taken at the Golden Globe Awards in January 1993. Meanwhile, he's 62 in the more recent image, which shows him at the May 2025 "Mission Impossible 8: The Final Reckoning" global premiere in London.​

Defying gravity, Cruise's forehead has seemingly lifted over the years, and his eyebrows have risen and arched. In addition, his face shows no signs of the collagen and fat depletion that occur with age, resulting in jowls forming, skin drooping, and a loosening of the neck — quite the opposite. Cruise's face looks even plumper and tighter now than it did thirty-plus years ago. So, are the plastic surgery rumors about Cruise true, or just more pesky tabloid tattle?