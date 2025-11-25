Pam Bondi Gives Glinda Vibes In Wickedly Ugly Coat For White House Turkey Pardon
Pam Bondi seemed to channel her inner Glinda on November 25, 2025, only four days after the highly anticipated "Wicked" sequel, "Wicked: For Good," opened in theaters. The attorney general was seen whispering to U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth before the annual presidential turkey pardon, donning a pastel pink coat that brings to mind the perpetually pink Glinda. The good witch wore a much more regal pink dress in "The Wizard of Oz," and Ariana Grande has popularized pink in a more fashionable way as Glinda in "Wicked." However, we doubt either of them would be caught dead wearing this coat from the wicked witch of the White House.
The fuzzy coat's pattern, which appeared to be herringbone, mixed pink with a light shade of gray. If people didn't know better, they'd assume Bondi borrowed it from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's closet, since she loves dressing up in grandmacore. This look is hardly the first time Bondi has rocked pastels. In April 2025, she was seen wearing a puffy pastel suit that looked like it was stitched from a grandmother's quilt. In fact, she tends to enjoy rocking odd clothing that seems to belong in a retirement home. It's a strange choice, but you do you, girl.
Pam Bondi loves to be pink in public (when she isn't allegedly covering up the Epstein files)
As with pastels, that wonky pink coat wasn't the first time Pam Bondi has expressed her inner Glinda. In fact, the U.S. Attorney General seems to love all shades of pink. One of the most inappropriate outfits Bondi wore was a pink party dress back in 2016. While out celebrating a birthday, Bondi and friends took a group photo for Instagram, and she easily stood out with her outfit's obnoxiously bright color. Everyone else seemed to keep things a tad more neutral with their looks, but Bondi decided to go big or go home with a very weird outfit. "What's that growth on your stomach?" one commenter asked, befuddled by her shapeless, dark pink dress.
Bondi wore another perplexing pink outfit in a snapshot she posted to Instagram in September 2020, this time in the form of a pink ruffle top that couldn't decide if it wanted to be a misshapen shirt or a shirt-and-scarf combo. That same year, Bondi was seen looking like a Plastics reject from "Mean Girls," wearing a hot pink pantsuit during the Republican National Convention.
Perhaps the most ironically nauseating outfit Bondi has worn occurred in April 2025, when she sported a pink coat that looked like it was dipped in Pepto-Bismol for a press briefing. Somehow, that garment from Lafayette 148 sold for nearly $2,700, but it has since gone out of stock. Thank God. Hopefully, Bondi retires it and ends her Glinda phase soon.