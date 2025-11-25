Pam Bondi Gives Glinda Vibes In Wickedly Ugly Coat For White House Turkey Pardon

As with pastels, that wonky pink coat wasn't the first time Pam Bondi has expressed her inner Glinda. In fact, the U.S. Attorney General seems to love all shades of pink. One of the most inappropriate outfits Bondi wore was a pink party dress back in 2016. While out celebrating a birthday, Bondi and friends took a group photo for Instagram, and she easily stood out with her outfit's obnoxiously bright color. Everyone else seemed to keep things a tad more neutral with their looks, but Bondi decided to go big or go home with a very weird outfit. "What's that growth on your stomach?" one commenter asked, befuddled by her shapeless, dark pink dress.

Bondi wore another perplexing pink outfit in a snapshot she posted to Instagram in September 2020, this time in the form of a pink ruffle top that couldn't decide if it wanted to be a misshapen shirt or a shirt-and-scarf combo. That same year, Bondi was seen looking like a Plastics reject from "Mean Girls," wearing a hot pink pantsuit during the Republican National Convention.

Perhaps the most ironically nauseating outfit Bondi has worn occurred in April 2025, when she sported a pink coat that looked like it was dipped in Pepto-Bismol for a press briefing. Somehow, that garment from Lafayette 148 sold for nearly $2,700, but it has since gone out of stock. Thank God. Hopefully, Bondi retires it and ends her Glinda phase soon.