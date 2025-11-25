Is Married Politician Mike Johnson On Dating Apps? Inside The Rumor
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is one of the most staunch conservatives in government and has been an outspoken critic of the LGBTQ+ community and opponent of identity politics. Johnson is also a devout Christian, and his red flag-filled marriage with wife Kelly is bound by an especially strict covenant marriage license. Therefore, the claim that Johnson secretly has a profile on the gay hookup and dating app Grindr is surprising, especially to those who take the most MAGA-loving members of Congress at their word. However, that is exactly what one TikTok user began claiming in September 2025, when he suggested that he had evidence Johnson was using the app.
The TikToker, known only by his handle, @razzledazzlemo, took to the social media platform, threatening to release Johnson's Grindr profile and IP address in an attempt to compel the Speaker of the House to swear in Arizona representative Adelita Grijalva. Although Grijalva won a special election in September 2025, Johnson used various specious excuses to delay swearing her in. Critics and Grijalva alleged it was due to Grijalva promising to sign the petition to force a vote on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Johnson was trying to avoid. Meanwhile, the TikTok user posted an update revealing a deep fear for his life.
Amid the political gaming and backroom machinations, @razzledazzlemo continued claiming to have Johnson's supposed Grindr profile information, and it became a viral topic on social media. He proposed a deadline of October 1 for Johnson to meet his demands, but that date came and went without Grijalva being sworn in, and @razzledazzlemo did not produce any evidence of his claims. After the government shutdown ended, Grijalva was sworn in, and the vote on the Epstein files moved forward as well.
The Mike Johnson Grindr claims took a concerning turn
After @razzledazzlemo first shared a post threatening to reveal Mike Johnson's alleged Grindr profile, he soon followed up with multiple worrying updates. He revealed that his initial post had been taken down, and that he had created something of a dead man's switch, seemingly taken from the plot of an old spy thriller. The TikToker claimed that, after consulting with friends and some attorneys, he decided to turn the info over to a trusted source to keep himself safe.
In one of several updates he shared, @razzledazzlemo explained, "Any and all materials in my possession, related to this matter, have now been turned over to a trusted media authority, an investigative journalist who will then vet the information and report as necessary." He went on to say that he'd contacted several other sources with the documentation he had, adding, "If anything should happen to me, this will trigger those sources to release that information as well." A GoFundMe page supporting the TikToker's legal fees generated more than $29,000 in donations.
UPDATE: the gentleman who threatened to release Speaker Mike Johnson's Grindr account pic.twitter.com/igcv92QsDm
— TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) September 30, 2025
Johnson made history as the least experienced Speaker of the House in government history, with only seven years in Congress under his belt when he was voted into the position in October 2023. Since then, Johnson has stirred up controversy repeatedly, for everything from his awkward interactions with his own wife to his brewing feud with fellow conservative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a slew of divisive policies, and other things too strange to ignore. While he obviously hasn't addressed the TikToker's Grindr claims, it's likely the allegations will fall by the wayside if it remains nothing more than an unsubstantiated, viral rumor.