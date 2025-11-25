Is Married Politician Mike Johnson On Dating Apps? Inside The Rumor

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is one of the most staunch conservatives in government and has been an outspoken critic of the LGBTQ+ community and opponent of identity politics. Johnson is also a devout Christian, and his red flag-filled marriage with wife Kelly is bound by an especially strict covenant marriage license. Therefore, the claim that Johnson secretly has a profile on the gay hookup and dating app Grindr is surprising, especially to those who take the most MAGA-loving members of Congress at their word. However, that is exactly what one TikTok user began claiming in September 2025, when he suggested that he had evidence Johnson was using the app.

The TikToker, known only by his handle, @razzledazzlemo, took to the social media platform, threatening to release Johnson's Grindr profile and IP address in an attempt to compel the Speaker of the House to swear in Arizona representative Adelita Grijalva. Although Grijalva won a special election in September 2025, Johnson used various specious excuses to delay swearing her in. Critics and Grijalva alleged it was due to Grijalva promising to sign the petition to force a vote on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Johnson was trying to avoid. Meanwhile, the TikTok user posted an update revealing a deep fear for his life.

Amid the political gaming and backroom machinations, @razzledazzlemo continued claiming to have Johnson's supposed Grindr profile information, and it became a viral topic on social media. He proposed a deadline of October 1 for Johnson to meet his demands, but that date came and went without Grijalva being sworn in, and @razzledazzlemo did not produce any evidence of his claims. After the government shutdown ended, Grijalva was sworn in, and the vote on the Epstein files moved forward as well.