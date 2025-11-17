Mike Johnson & His Wife Kelly Look Even More Awkward In Public Than JD & Usha Vance

When it comes to uncomfortably cringe couple photos, JD Vance and his wife, Usha, have appeared in more than their fair share of awkward snaps. However, despite being polar opposites in some aspects of their lives, and being haunted by persistent divorce rumors, the Vances look downright cozy when compared to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly. The Christian conservative politician has posed alongside his wife for photos posted to social media numerous times, and they almost always look more like complete strangers than a couple who have been married since 1999.

In nearly every photo Mike posts of himself and Kelly, the pair are almost never in physical contact with each another in any way. When Mike took to Instagram on July 4, 2025, to share a beaming photo of himself and Kelly at a fireworks display, they were seated side by side, but seemed to be actively and awkwardly avoiding touching each other. But at least in that photo, they were next to one another. In an Instagram pic from Super Bowl LIX, the couple posed with Donald Trump, who stood in between the pair, flashing a thumbs up.

Mike and Kelly posed for a photo posted on Instagram with JD and Usha back in January 2025, shortly after the inauguration, and proved just how awkward they could be. While JD looked casual and even normal, with his arm around Usha's shoulder, Mike stood fully in front of and separate from Kelly, as if this dinner was the first time either of them had ever met. It seems like their uncanny couple snapshots are just another glaring red flag in Mike and Kelly Johnson's long, strange love story.