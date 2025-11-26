We Wanted To See Jelly Roll's New Beard-Free Face Without Tattoos & OMG
Jelly Roll became famous as a musician when he was overweight and rocking a beard. After tons of exercise and hard work, however, he's undergone a stunning transformation, having shed a whopping 200 pounds, with aspirations to lose 50 more (via X, formerly Twitter). In a vlog posted to his YouTube on November 20, 2025, the "Need a Favor" singer filmed himself shaving his beard — something he's had for quite a long time.
Hilariously, his daughter, Bailee Ann, was absolutely shocked when she saw her dad without his beard for the first time in her life. She laughed and cried, joking how Jelly Roll "look[ed] like a turtle" with a clean-shaven face. With a change that drastic, it got us thinking about what Jelly Roll would look like without his beard and without his face tattoos.
While Jelly Roll looks good without the face tats, he also looks like an AI version of himself that stuffy corporations might use as part of their HR training on what to look for in a potential hiring candidate. After seeing someone with an identifying mark for so long, it's surreal to suddenly look at them without it. It feels like part of them is missing; they're obviously the same person, but appear like a different version of themselves. Still, the tattoo-free version of Jelly Roll might be appealing to some fans, as more of his face is actually visible. The clean-cut look could definitely work for him.
Netizens were thrilled when he shaved his beard
In that YouTube vlog, Jelly Roll confessed to fans that he only grew a beard in the first place to hide his double chin. But now that he's lost weight, he wasn't even sure what he actually looked like, so he decided to change up his appearance. He debuted his clean-shaven new look at the Seahawks versus Titans NFL game on November 23, and he quickly became the internet's new crush, with everyone saying the same thing after he ditched his grubby beard.
"What a transformation. He looks great!" one person posted on X. "He's really handsome with all that facial hair gone," someone else wrote in the comments section of a Daily Mail article about the shave. A user on YouTube left this note in the comments of Jelly Roll's vlog: "Makes you look 10 years younger."
Of course, there were plenty of rude remarks from trolls about the beardless look, but there were also comments asking if he'd ditch the face tattoos next. While removing tattoos is way more difficult than shaving a beard, at least now fans don't have to wonder what Jelly Roll would look like with a tattoo-free face.