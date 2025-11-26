Kate Middleton Was Giving Total Kimberly Guilfoyle Vibes In This Outfit

During her time in the royal spotlight, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made a stunning transformation. Kate's long been a style role model, with multiple blogs offering up details for readers who want to emulate her outfits. Speaking of imitation, one of the princess's November 2025 looks seemed to turn the tables. Surprisingly, it had some people thinking of Kimberly Guilfoyle. While Guilfoyle and Kate's fashion sense is usually completely different, Guilfoyle's been branching out lately. Now that she's U.S. Ambassador to Greece, pantsuits predominate in Guilfoyle's work wardrobe.

Kate's Guilfoyle-esque outfit appeared on November 18. She wore a blue-gray pantsuit with a ruffled front blouse to speak at the U.K. Future Workforce Summit. Similarly, Guilfoyle's been wearing tops with fluffy details at the front to accompany her pantsuits, specifically bow-tie blouses. Both women often wear their long brunette locks loose, with just a hint of curl, adding to the similarities.

However, even though Guilfoyle seems to be owning this look, she's really channeling Kate's longstanding style. Bow-tie, or pussy-bow blouses (and dresses) have long been among the clothing items that Kate can't live without. Lately, Kate seems to be returning to this look more and more, just like Guilfoyle. Regardless of who appears to be imitating whom, both women are tapping into a longstanding fashion trend. Bow-tie blouses were a big hit during the 1980s, too, and Kate's been compared to Princess Diana when wearing this type of top.