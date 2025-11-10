Kimberly Guilfoyle's Spicy Style Reportedly Made Her Dream Trump Admin Job A No-Go

Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly wanted to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican but had to settle for being the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. One doesn't need to be Catholic to realize why making the former prosecutor the go-to person to the Vatican would have been a horrible idea.

For starters, the mother of one constantly seems to dress like she's either coming from or about to hit up the club. The outfits she wears to special events and for work tend to have large cutouts that show off the girls, are form-fitting, and/or include tacky bows. None of those screams "Vatican appropriate." Clearly, President Donald Trump felt the same way, because he reportedly put the kibosh on Guilfoyle's dream gig. According to a source at the Daily Mail, Trump said Guilfoyle's Vatican aspiration was "a non–starter."

The outlet noted that although Guilfoyle is Catholic, her reputation pretty much ruined her chances on the spot. "It came out of left field. There was no way they were going to give her the Vatican. It wouldn't be a fit, for many reasons. She must have known that," claimed another source. Guilfoyle is also not afraid to speak her mind, no matter what may come out of her mouth. This lack of decorum also worked against her favor for the job.