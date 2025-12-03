Queen Camilla's Take On Kate Middleton's Cancer Video Won't Help Her Soured Reputation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some reason, Catherine, Princess of Wales' gorgeous hair transformation was on Queen Camilla's mind when she watched her September 2024 Instagram video announcing that she was cancer-free. According to the Daily Mail, in royal biographer Robert Jobson's book, "The Windsor Legacy," a well-placed source disclosed that Camilla had referred to Kate Middleton's announcement as a "shampoo commercial" while gossiping with her friends. However, the royal expert was quick to note that she was only making a crack about its high production quality, and ultimately couldn't be happier about Kate's recovery. Still, it's hard to deny the weird joke felt kind of inappropriate given the gravity of the princess' diagnosis.

Notably, in October 2025, a RadarOnline insider claimed that Camilla's relationship with Kate is messier than most people realize. According to them, the two royals are locked in a subtle yet somehow still noticeable power clash. "Camilla worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism, and she doesn't like the idea of being overshadowed," the royal source dished. "Kate's return has been polished, professional and very 'queenly' — it's obvious she's positioning herself for the future, and that's making Camilla uneasy."

The source clarified that the two women weren't exactly exchanging barbs in the palace halls, instead they're trying to compete with each other more quietly through their public appearances and royal briefings. We may have seen an example of this reported tension in November 2025, when Kate Middleton attended an important event solo and subtly proved that she was gearing up to take the throne. Ultimately, neither the reported rivalry nor the odd joke seems to be doing anything to mend Camilla's already-damaged reputation.