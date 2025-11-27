Kimberly Guilfoyle's See-Through Style Won't Silence Her Critics Anytime Soon

Did anybody really expect Kimberly Guilfoyle to give up her tacky style when she moved to Greece? There were some glimpses of hope for a while. The new U.S. ambassador to the Hellenic Republic has been sticking with conservative pantsuits and her ever-present pussy-bow blouses for meetings with church officials and business associates. Yet Guilfoyle just can't quit her inappropriate outfits when it comes to formal dinners and nights out, and her most recent appearance is proof positive. On November 25, the International Propeller Club of the United States, a Greek-American maritime organization, held its annual Thanksgiving dinner at a five-star hotel in Athens. The turkey may have had its place at the table, but it was Guilfoyle's outfit that laid an egg.

The ambassador arrived in what appeared to be a long black lace gown, but when she stepped up to the podium to offer a speech (as seen here on Instagram), the stage lights revealed the outline of her legs underneath. The dress was actually a micro-mini beige number with a sheer overlay, giving the appearance of decorum, and Guilfoyle's ever-present long hair extensions didn't do much to hide the exposure. By contrast, her son Ronan Villency came to the dinner looking smart in a navy suit and white button-down shirt.

Online viewers weren't fooled by the illusion dress — or impressed. "In my humble opinion that outfit is inappropriate for a woman in the position she holds," wrote one commenter. Another agreed, "An ambassador wearing a see thru dress?!?! From the beginning she had no qualifications for this role and it truly shows !!!"