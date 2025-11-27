Kimberly Guilfoyle's See-Through Style Won't Silence Her Critics Anytime Soon
Did anybody really expect Kimberly Guilfoyle to give up her tacky style when she moved to Greece? There were some glimpses of hope for a while. The new U.S. ambassador to the Hellenic Republic has been sticking with conservative pantsuits and her ever-present pussy-bow blouses for meetings with church officials and business associates. Yet Guilfoyle just can't quit her inappropriate outfits when it comes to formal dinners and nights out, and her most recent appearance is proof positive. On November 25, the International Propeller Club of the United States, a Greek-American maritime organization, held its annual Thanksgiving dinner at a five-star hotel in Athens. The turkey may have had its place at the table, but it was Guilfoyle's outfit that laid an egg.
The ambassador arrived in what appeared to be a long black lace gown, but when she stepped up to the podium to offer a speech (as seen here on Instagram), the stage lights revealed the outline of her legs underneath. The dress was actually a micro-mini beige number with a sheer overlay, giving the appearance of decorum, and Guilfoyle's ever-present long hair extensions didn't do much to hide the exposure. By contrast, her son Ronan Villency came to the dinner looking smart in a navy suit and white button-down shirt.
Online viewers weren't fooled by the illusion dress — or impressed. "In my humble opinion that outfit is inappropriate for a woman in the position she holds," wrote one commenter. Another agreed, "An ambassador wearing a see thru dress?!?! From the beginning she had no qualifications for this role and it truly shows !!!"
Guilfoyle was unfavorably compared to one of her friends
Most reactions to Kimberly Guilfoyle's dress featured words like "embarrassing," "tacky," "sleazy," and "Frederick's of Hollywood." There were wisecracks about "transparency" and musings about how Guilfoyle might be looking for a new boyfriend. But a couple of users on X thought she bore more than a little resemblance to another conservative MAGA figure. Erika Kirk appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" the same day as the dinner, wearing a very similar illusion black lace pantsuit. Kirk was there to do damage control over her too-cozy hug with Vice President JD Vance, which led snarky viewers to think she wasn't all that heartsick over the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. The snarkers were now aiming at Guilfoyle. "Going for the Erika Kirk look?" asked an X commenter.
Guilfoyle surely wasn't trying to go twinsies with her friend. But if she was trying to do a little thirst-trapping for ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., she needn't have bothered. The oldest first son and his current squeeze, Bettina Anderson, had just come back from India, where they attended the super-lavish wedding of a tech entrepreneur and a billionaire's daughter. Following cultural customs, the festivities lasted an entire weekend, requiring numerous changes of outfits for each party. Anderson shone in every one of her ensembles, which included — yes — a sheer blue lace gown. But a socialite wearing a sexy dress to a wedding reception is one thing; an American diplomat leaving little to the imagination at a corporate dinner is quite another.