Trump's Health Status Is Shoved Back Into The Spotlight With Tim Walz's Bold Four-Word Demand

Tim Walz's sly comment might just make Donald Trump throw another fit over his persistent health rumors. The president doesn't take too kindly to any suggestion that he might be showing signs of age or illness, which is understandable. A national leader on the brink of his 80s can't afford to appear physically or mentally unfit for the job. Still, his second term in office has already been marred by concerning medical developments. Trump's attempt to cover up a bruise on his hand with concealer prompted murmurs that he might be receiving IV treatments despite assurances that the mark was just a result of too many handshakes with fans and dignitaries. The visible swelling in his ankles couldn't be explained away so easily, and his team had to admit the president was being treated for poor circulation.

Leg veins are one thing, but mental acuity is another, and that's Trump's most sensitive subject. On numerous occasions, the former "Apprentice" host has bragged about passing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test, a short dementia screening which has nothing to do with intelligence. Still, red flags went up following news that Trump underwent an MRI in October 2025 during a physical. Per Reuters, the president called the test "very standard" for a checkup (it isn't), adding, "The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor."

Critics aren't convinced. They want to know why the White House never explained why the MRI was recommended or which area received the scan. Walz's tweet was a not-so-veiled suggestion that imaging was done on Trump's brain, and that the results might explain why the leader of the free world would write a rage-filled Thanksgiving greeting that included a decidedly unpresidential word.