10 Royals & Celebs Who Take Their Fashion Cues From Kate Middleton
If royal fashion were an Olympic event, Catherine, Princess of Wales, would likely emerge victorious among her contemporaries and nab the gold, but her expertise in dressing for her role didn't develop overnight. Kate Middleton has had quite a few misses in terms of clothing and accessories, especially in the early years of her marriage to William, Prince of Wales. However, she might have gotten caught in even more pitfalls if she hadn't had two late predecessors serving as her royal fashion guide: Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.
Over the years, Kate has worn plenty of outfits that were inspired by other royals. She has been especially influenced by both her mother-in-law and the queen, as seen in everything from her polka-dot dress at the 2022 Royal Ascot race that paid homage to Diana to a casual 2025 look reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth's countryside chic. While she seems to have Diana and the late queen's style on her vision board, Kate has earned her own status as a royal fashion icon because she always puts her own spin on outfits. As a result, the Princess of Wales has rarely looked outdated or like a copycat.
Thus, just as she learned from the royals that came before her, Kate has also served as a fashion compass for numerous others, including famous figures. The "Kate effect" is often seen on red carpets and high-profile political events, where dressing like Kate has become a go-to for celebrities and even other royals who prefer understated yet elegant styles.
Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in a familiar Kate silhouette
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has stepped out in an Emilia Wickstead coatdress so many times that it has become almost like a uniform for her. Among her first outfits from the designer was the dark green belted midi coatdress she donned in 2012 for her first St. Patrick's Day after marrying into the British royal family. Princess Charlene of Monaco seemingly took a page out of Kate Middleton's style book 13 years later when she wore a similar green number by Emilia Wickstead in November 2025.
Taylor Swift gave an iconic Kate Middleton look the Hollywood treatment
Catherine, Princess of Wales' list of amazing outfits is extremely long, but her 2023 BAFTAs look is still among the most unforgettable. All heads were turned when Kate Middleton appeared in a one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown with black opera gloves and statement earrings. In one of Taylor Swift's several fashion twin moments with Kate, the singer rocked a similar ensemble at the 2024 Grammys, though hers had a distinct Hollywood flavor. Her Schiaparelli gown featured a corset bodice and an ultra-high slit and was paired with her signature red lip, a choker, and layered necklaces.
Ivanka Trump might be one of Kate's biggest fashion fans
Ivanka Trump might view Catherine, Princess of Wales, as a fashion bible, considering the number of times she's sported a look we've seen the future queen wear. For Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, Ivanka wore an ensemble that appeared to be a near-replica of Kate Middleton's outfit for a 2012 royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth II, from the shape of the fascinator and the skirt suit's shade of green to the black belt and pumps.
Melanie Griffith twinned with Kate in an off-the-shoulder number
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Melanie Griffith put their own twist on the same off-the-shoulder dress by designer Barbara Casasola just weeks apart back in 2016. Kate Middleton wore a white version of the midi dress to a July 2016 award ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London, pairing it with a sparkly silver clutch and nude peep-toe heels. A few weeks later, the Hollywood star stepped out in a more risqué see-through black iteration of the dress, which she donned alongside a black purse, matching heels, and an artfully messy updo.
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh revived an old Kate look in 2022
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, have had plenty of twinning moments over the years. In one memorable case, Prince Edward's wife seemingly gave royal fans a reboot of an old Kate Middleton look when she rocked a glittery silver Erdem gown at the 2022 Royal Variety Performance in London. Back in 2017, Kate wore a midi Erdem dress featuring the same metallic embellishments, scooped neckline, and sheer sleeves as Sophie's frock for the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture at Buckingham Palace.
Meghan Markle's gray blazer look for the 2025 Invictus Games was straight out of Kate's fashion book
Meghan Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have both seemingly taken fashion cues from each other many times over the years. The Duchess of Sussex might have replicated one of her sister-in-law's classic casual looks when she made an appearance at the 2025 Invictus Games. While watching a wheelchair basketball game, Meghan was photographed sporting an oversized gray blazer, dark sweater, and black pants — an ensemble almost identical to the look worn by Kate Middleton to a royal engagement in 2018.
Princess Eugenie modernized one of Kate's standout looks from the 2010s
Princess Eugenie has fallen victim to outdated trends more than a few times, but in June 2025, she struck gold with a timeless look: a backless white dress by designer Rebecca Vallance that featured a blue floral design and a halter neckline. Eugenie's summery frock could be a modern take on Catherine, Princess of Wales' memorable and similarly colored floral look during her 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand. Unlike her cousin-in-law's midi number, Kate Middleton's LK Bennett dress stopped above her knees and came with a square neckline and elbow-length sleeves.
Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton's holiday colors
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Reese Witherspoon both went for the same festive look in December 2018. When she and William, Prince of Wales hosted a party for families of military personnel, Kate Middleton showed off her svelte figure in a fitted black sweater, red plaid maxi skirt, and black suede boots. Weeks later, the "Legally Blonde" star was spotted sporting a similar look while out with Laura Dern in Los Angeles, though she opted for a shorter skirt and ankle boots likely due to the warmer California weather.
Sarah Ferguson wore dramatic sleeves reminiscent of Kate
Catherine, Princess of Wales, was a vision in blue when she and William, Prince of Wales, attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in 2023. One of Kate Middleton's best evening gowns of all time, her teal Safiyaa number featured crystal embellishments along the neckline and floor-length sleeves that made the ensemble look like something Cersei Lannister would wear if "Game of Thrones" was set in our modern world. Sarah Ferguson seemingly paid homage to that iconic look a year later when she brought the drama at an award ceremony in a dark green gown.
Angelina Jolie and Kate attended different movie premieres while dressed in similar outfits
The London premiere of "Spectre" in October 2015 was full of celebrities, but all eyes were on Catherine, Princess of Wales, when she graced the red carpet in a breathtaking pale blue gown by Jenny Packham. A little more risqué than Kate Middleton's usual looks, the dreamy chiffon dress was sheer on the sleeves and the back and came with a silver belt. Angelina Jolie might have taken inspiration from Kate's movie premiere outfit, as she also donned a belted light blue dress at the premiere screening of "By the Sea" just one week later.