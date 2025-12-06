10 Royals & Celebs Who Take Their Fashion Cues From Kate Middleton

If royal fashion were an Olympic event, Catherine, Princess of Wales, would likely emerge victorious among her contemporaries and nab the gold, but her expertise in dressing for her role didn't develop overnight. Kate Middleton has had quite a few misses in terms of clothing and accessories, especially in the early years of her marriage to William, Prince of Wales. However, she might have gotten caught in even more pitfalls if she hadn't had two late predecessors serving as her royal fashion guide: Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

Over the years, Kate has worn plenty of outfits that were inspired by other royals. She has been especially influenced by both her mother-in-law and the queen, as seen in everything from her polka-dot dress at the 2022 Royal Ascot race that paid homage to Diana to a casual 2025 look reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth's countryside chic. While she seems to have Diana and the late queen's style on her vision board, Kate has earned her own status as a royal fashion icon because she always puts her own spin on outfits. As a result, the Princess of Wales has rarely looked outdated or like a copycat.

Thus, just as she learned from the royals that came before her, Kate has also served as a fashion compass for numerous others, including famous figures. The "Kate effect" is often seen on red carpets and high-profile political events, where dressing like Kate has become a go-to for celebrities and even other royals who prefer understated yet elegant styles.