Donald Trump's Latest Comments About His Mysterious MRI Won't Help Failing Health Theories
Speculation about Donald Trump's health is constant. Trump was the oldest president at the start of this term, and there have been plenty of glaring signs that his health seems to be in decline. Despite the usually rosy reports, people have been perplexed that Trump received two physicals in one year. This second appointment didn't do anything to ease health concerns, since it included an MRI, and has been an ongoing source of curiosity.
No answers appeared to be forthcoming, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz escalated the situation with a bold social media demand for Trump to make these test results public. Walz continued pressuring Trump during a November 30, 2025 appearance on "Meet the Press," calling POTUS out for his apparent lack of knowledge about his health. "Has anyone in the history of the world ever had an MRI assigned to them and have no idea what it was for?" Walz inquired.
Reporter: Walz called for the release of your MRI results
Trump: They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached.
Reporter: What they were looking at?
Trump: I have no idea. It wasn't the brain because I aced the cognitive test
pic.twitter.com/JTKAeLFz5k
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025
Later that same day, reporters peppered Trump with MRI-related questions on Air Force One. While Trump agreed to disseminate the test results, his comments were puzzling. "It's perfect," he proclaimed, bizarrely comparing it to a 2019 phone call that precipitated impeachment proceedings. The whole exchange was disjointed, as Trump frequently interrupted himself to insult both the Minnesota governor and NewsNation between his answers to the queries. Like Walz claimed, Trump didn't know the reason for the MRI, asserting, "It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it" (via AP).
Social media users supplied their own diagnoses
Not surprisingly, Donald Trump's remarks turbo-charged the health-related gossip. In the absence of MRI location info, people created their own theories. "I just had an MRI on my shoulder, he plays a lot of golf, maybe his shoulder is bothering him," surmised one user on X (formerly Twitter). Others took a far darker view, mentioning concerns about dementia.
People also took issue with Trump characterizing the results as "perfect." "You can't call something perfect when you don't even know what it was measuring," asserted an X user. "I've seen hundreds of thousands of MRIs but have never seen a perfect one!" noted one person on Facebook. Even if the information was released, some individuals wondered if the results would actually belong to the president.
Trump further muddied the waters with his combative stance, particularly when he ended the conference by telling the journalist who asked him about the MRI's location that she would be unable to do as well as he did on the cognitive test. "Trump just had a FULL MELT DOWN when asked what part of his body his MRI was for — a very EASY question," observed another X user, adding, "What is Trump hiding?" Health-related discussions are a sensitive subject for Trump, and he raged at The New York Times for an article that claimed he tires easily. Unfortunately, Trump's angry responses to health issues continue to add fuel to the rumor mill.