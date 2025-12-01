Donald Trump's Latest Comments About His Mysterious MRI Won't Help Failing Health Theories

Speculation about Donald Trump's health is constant. Trump was the oldest president at the start of this term, and there have been plenty of glaring signs that his health seems to be in decline. Despite the usually rosy reports, people have been perplexed that Trump received two physicals in one year. This second appointment didn't do anything to ease health concerns, since it included an MRI, and has been an ongoing source of curiosity.

No answers appeared to be forthcoming, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz escalated the situation with a bold social media demand for Trump to make these test results public. Walz continued pressuring Trump during a November 30, 2025 appearance on "Meet the Press," calling POTUS out for his apparent lack of knowledge about his health. "Has anyone in the history of the world ever had an MRI assigned to them and have no idea what it was for?" Walz inquired.

Reporter: Walz called for the release of your MRI results Trump: They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Reporter: What they were looking at? Trump: I have no idea. It wasn't the brain because I aced the cognitive test

pic.twitter.com/JTKAeLFz5k — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

Later that same day, reporters peppered Trump with MRI-related questions on Air Force One. While Trump agreed to disseminate the test results, his comments were puzzling. "It's perfect," he proclaimed, bizarrely comparing it to a 2019 phone call that precipitated impeachment proceedings. The whole exchange was disjointed, as Trump frequently interrupted himself to insult both the Minnesota governor and NewsNation between his answers to the queries. Like Walz claimed, Trump didn't know the reason for the MRI, asserting, "It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it" (via AP).