The Real-Life Partners Of The 9-1-1- Cast
When the Ryan Murphy procedural show "9-1-1" premiered in 2018, viewers were delighted to find that the series combined the adventures of not only police officers, paramedics, and firefighters — standard fare for network television — but emergency dispatchers, too. Furthermore, "9-1-1" approached these kinds of stories with an unusual level of camp, somehow delivering bigger and crazier disasters with each passing season. One year, there was a massive tsunami that wiped out Santa Monica. There have been major earthquakes, plane crashes, a cruise ship stuck in an upside-down "Poseidon Adventure" scenario, something called a "bee-nado," and even a zoo escape. In the premiere of the ninth season, Athena (Angela Bassett) even went to space.
It's not just the wacky disasters that kept fans tuning in week after week, however. Instead, it was the show's lovable characters. Fans of "9-1-1" follow not just crazy stunts but the lovely romances, some of which have taken multiple seasons to build up and explore. The tragic story of "9-1-1" lead Bobby (Peter Krause), for example, led to a beautifully doomed romance with Athena. Buck (Oliver Stark), on the other hand, has been on a journey of exploration that has charmed everyone who ever shipped him with Eddie (Ryan Guzman).
Like any long-running television show, fans have become invested in the cast behind the characters, too. When you watch them play loved-up first responders each week on television, it's only natural to wonder what they have going on in their personal lives. Most of the cast seems to be living the single life, but here are the real-life partners of the cast of "9-1-1."
Jennifer Love Hewitt worked with her husband on Lifetime
Jennifer Love Hewitt wasn't part of the original "9-1-1" cast. Her character, Maddie, showed up in the second season, and she's been an important fixture ever since. She initially joined the group because she's Buck's sister, but Maddie has now been in a relationship for a long time with Chimney (Kenneth Choi). While Choi is single in real life, Hewitt is anything but.
She first met Brian Hallisay when they starred together on "The Client List," a Lifetime show. They married in 2013, and they have three kids. While Jennifer Love Hewitt's Hollywood transformation has been stunning, she started out as a child star. She and Hallisay are nervous about letting their kids get into the family business. "It's a different business than when I started," she reflected to E! News. "Our hope for [Autumn] is that she'll just be a kid."
Still, the couple has allowed their kids a few steps into the world of entertainment ... under their watchful eye. Hewitt herself directed Hallisay and their kids in "The Holiday Junkie," for Lifetime. As she told Entertainment Tonight, "This is like, a fun thing for us. I think our kids are gonna be able to have this forever, to watch us fall in love at Christmas in a movie." In November 2025, she shared an Instagram snapshot in honor of their anniversary. In the caption, she wrote, "12 years of being married to the man of my dreams."
Angela Bassett has been married to Courtney B. Vance for decades
Angela Bassett's "9-1-1" character Athena has really gone through the wringer. In addition to the aforementioned trips to space and situations involving bee-nados and flipped-over cruise ships, Athena's love life has been quite the roller coaster. When "9-1-1" started, she was in a long marriage, living happily with a husband named Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) and their kids. Then her husband came out as gay, kick-starting a romantic journey that led Athena, a cop, into the arms of Bobby, a firefighter ... and eventually, to his funeral.
Thankfully, Bassett has a much more solid romantic foundation in real life than her character does on television. She's been married to fellow actor Courtney B. Vance for decades, forming one of Hollywood's strongest, longest-lasting partnerships. Vance and Bassett also have two kids, Bronwyn and Slater.
Bassett told People that it took a long time for them to fall in love, revealing that she didn't first start dating the "American Crime Story" star until more than a decade after they first met at drama school. "I had such an appreciation for him over those years — of his consistency, how he treated other people, of what a supporter he is, what a connector of people and ideas he is, how passionate he is," she said. For his part, Vance told People that their partnership is one of equality. "It's really about when my wife is happy, the land is happy," he said. "I think it's the mutual respect." Whatever it is, it's working!
Aisha Hinds has known her husband since they were teenagers
Like her "9-1-1" co-star Angela Bassett, it took a long time for Aisha Hinds to find herself in a loving relationship with someone she'd known for a very long time. On the show, Hinds plays Hen, a paramedic married to a doctor named Karen (Tracie Thoms). In real life, though, Hinds is married to Nigel Walker, a man she's known since they were children ... though they only realized they were in love recently. After reconnecting in 2019, they got engaged in 2020 and finally married in 2022.
Their eventual ceremony didn't quite make the cut on our list of the most over-the-top weddings ever, but it would have been a worthy contender. They flew friends and family out to Grenada for a five-day spectacular. There was a foot-washing ceremony and a photo shoot in which the women wore coconuts, and that's not to mention all the delicious food. "We wanted to create a transformative experience for not only ourselves but for everyone who would travel to bear witness to our first sacred steps," the couple told Munaluchi Bridal.
Hinds told People that she's learned how to be married from the relationship she helped bring to life on "9-1-1." She particularly admires the way Hen and Karen are able to talk to one another about anything, even as their lives can occasionally get quite tense and chaotic. "There are moments where it's helpful to kind of pull from their ability to communicate with each other and to be vulnerable with each other and to be honest with each other and to be real," she reflected.
Ryan Guzman co-parents with his ex-girlfriend
On "9-1-1," Ryan Guzman plays Eddie, a firefighter who stands out because he has a son named Christopher (Gavin McHugh). Fans got to know Eddie as a single dad first, the loving father of a kid with cerebral palsy, even before he became a potential romantic lead on the show. At various points during the show, depending on what was going on in the life of his ex Shannon (Devin Kelley), Eddie occasionally co-parented Christopher with her, though she later tragically died in a car crash that Eddie responded to. For all its wackiness, "9-1-1" is a sad show sometimes!
Guzman's real-life romantic history sort of parallels his character's. Like plenty of celebs, Guzman is a pro at co-parenting his kids — he co-parents with his ex-wife, Crysti Ane. They'd kept their relationship pretty private; when they broke up in 2023, it was reported that they split, but when he appeared on "Zach Sang Show" in 2025, Guzman confirmed that it was a full-on divorce.
He was aware that his own journey mirrored Eddie's, reflecting, "I'm trying to heal all my trauma and trying to, you know, do what I can for my kids." A woman approached Guzman asking for his number while the pain of his divorce was still too raw, and he found himself looking to Eddie for inspiration: He told her that he wouldn't be her type, a line from the show. "What the heck? What am I saying right now?" he remembered thinking. "Out-of-body experience."
Anirudh Pisharody married Jill V. Dae in 2023
Anirudh Pisharody joined the cast of "9-1-1" in the show's fourth season, appearing several times as a new firefighter named Ravi. He was just a "probie" in that season — still in training, on his probationary period — but by Season 5, Ravi had become a regular around Station 118. Unlike most of the other characters, however, Ravi still hasn't gotten much of a romantic arc. Pisharody told ScreenRant that he thinks the character certainly has that potential, and that he'd be up for whatever the show's writers want to throw his way. "Ravi's a romantic guy. I'm sure he's a ladies' man," he said. "I'd like to think he is."
In real life, Pisharody is married. He wed Jill V. Dae in 2023, after having dated her since college. She's a director, and their shared love of film is what brought them together. "I was half-impressed and half-mad that he knew more Chinese kung fu films than I did!" Dae joked to Vogue India.
Their multipart wedding took place in Rome. In recognition of the fact that weddings are different in different parts of the world, they had ceremonies that combined Western marriage traditions with their shared Asian heritage — hers is Chinese, his is Indian. It seems to have been a picture-perfect event, according to the couple. As Pisharody told Vogue India, "A double rainbow appeared over Lake Bracciano just as guests entered the cocktail hour garden venue. So magical, so serendipitous."