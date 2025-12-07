Why Trump Admin Members Are Jealous JD Vance Can't Fly With The President

While we often hear about presidents jet-setting around the globe in Air Force One, not nearly as much attention is given to the way vice presidents travel. VPs get their own separate accommodations, known as Air Force Two. Although it's not Secret Service-mandated, it makes sense for the line of succession to keep Donald Trump and JD Vance apart, as well as for logistical reasons. Regardless of the rationale, Vance has no plans to question this protocol, especially since his separate ride is the envy of some of his coworkers. "They are always like, 'You're so lucky because if we go on a 20-hour trip somewhere, he does not sleep the entire time,'" Vance informed Fox News (via Daily Beast). Trump's lack of shut-eye reportedly has a cascading effect, and he makes it everyone's problem. "If he's not sleeping, if he's working, he expects everybody else to be working too," Vance added.

Some Trump staffers are more sanguine about the lack of sleep. During the frenzy of campaigning, Trump was typically scrimping by on four hours of rest, and Karoline Leavitt was dealing with this abbreviated sleep schedule during pregnancy. Luckily, at some point, she started being able to sneak in an extra one to two hours. Either way, Leavitt seems happy to adhere to her boss's wishes. "As President Trump says, 'when you love your job, when you love your life, you don't need to sleep much,' and that's what we're doing," Leavitt informed CBN in March 2025.