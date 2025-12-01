Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ultra Leggy Thanksgiving Look Proves Her Baddie Aesthetic Is So Back
For anyone who was missing Kimberly Guilfoyle's signature style, fear not. Kim-baddie is never gone for long. Since she made her big move to Athens to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, it has started to seem like Guilfoyle was finally upgrading her style game from her typical club wear to work-appropriate, elevated ensembles. Yet, her most recent Instagram post proves that the signature Guilfoyle wardrobe is still fully intact. We're definitely not giving thanks for her choice of Thanksgiving outfit this year.
If we needed any proof that the reported style criticism Guilfoyle got from her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., didn't faze her, the 'fit she sported to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is definitely it. "It can be hard to celebrate the holidays away from home, but we made it special here in Athens," Guilfoyle captioned the photo she posted on Instagram on November 29. She added, "On Thursday, I was honored to host a Thanksgiving dinner for our incredible U.S. Marine Security Guards, whose service, dedication, and presence remind us of the strength and spirit of America, no matter where we are in the world." In the photo, Guilfoyle posed alongside her Thanksgiving dinner guests in one of the last looks most people would want to wear to eat Thanksgiving dinner: a skintight minidress.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Thanksgiving look had haters
As usual, Kimberly Guilfoyle posed in the photo looking much more dressed up than the people around her. Guilfoyle's beige sweater dress was definitely body-hugging and ripe for a wardrobe malfunction thanks to the hemline that couldn't have been much shorter if she tried. While Guilfoyle said she hosted the get-together, she didn't say anything about personally preparing the food. And we're hoping she didn't — otherwise her guests probably got an eyeful when she bent down to get the stuffing out of the oven.
Among the fashion and makeup mistakes we begged Guilfoyle to ditch in 2025, she managed to pack most of them into this look. She layered on her usual heavy eye makeup and those hair extensions that look faker than her Facetuned face. And folks in the comment section agreed that this look was all wrong for the occasion — and pretty much any occasion we can think of. "Your work deserves all the praise and respect, but, please, don't take me wrong, but your attire needs to be coordinated to the position," one Instagram user commented. "... If you're choosing your outfits you need to rethink some of your choices but if it's someone else, you need a new stylist because they are not doing right by you," added another. We'd like to second this advice.