Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ultra Leggy Thanksgiving Look Proves Her Baddie Aesthetic Is So Back

As usual, Kimberly Guilfoyle posed in the photo looking much more dressed up than the people around her. Guilfoyle's beige sweater dress was definitely body-hugging and ripe for a wardrobe malfunction thanks to the hemline that couldn't have been much shorter if she tried. While Guilfoyle said she hosted the get-together, she didn't say anything about personally preparing the food. And we're hoping she didn't — otherwise her guests probably got an eyeful when she bent down to get the stuffing out of the oven.

Among the fashion and makeup mistakes we begged Guilfoyle to ditch in 2025, she managed to pack most of them into this look. She layered on her usual heavy eye makeup and those hair extensions that look faker than her Facetuned face. And folks in the comment section agreed that this look was all wrong for the occasion — and pretty much any occasion we can think of. "Your work deserves all the praise and respect, but, please, don't take me wrong, but your attire needs to be coordinated to the position," one Instagram user commented. "... If you're choosing your outfits you need to rethink some of your choices but if it's someone else, you need a new stylist because they are not doing right by you," added another. We'd like to second this advice.