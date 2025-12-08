Pics Of Zohran Mamdani & Wife Rama's Wedding Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing

In a world of Donald and Melania Trumps, people yearn to find the Zohran Mamdani to their Rama Duwaji. When Vanity Fair shared some exclusive snaps on Instagram from the NYC mayor-elect's low-key 2025 courthouse wedding to his artist paramour, everyone couldn't help but swoon. While one Instagram commentator dubbed them their "royal couple," many others gushed that they embodied the quintessentially perfect NYC couple. Of course, numerous users pointed out that both Mamdani and Duwaji looked completely loved-up in the photos.

The general consensus was that fate couldn't have made for a better coupling between two people. Additionally, in an exclusive interview with The List, Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and body language expert, professed that the couple's love was indeed the real deal. After looking at the sweet pictures herself, the expert asserted that the crinkles around Mamdani's eyes and his ear-to-ear smile as he kissed his wife's cheek were both signs of "true, heartfelt love."

Meanwhile, Mamdani's enigmatic wife's body language in the photo gave Moore the impression that she was "melted by his affection." The happy couple's body language in the second photo only offered the celebrity love coach additional insight into the close bond between them. According to Moore, the fact that Duwaji's eyes were on the same level as her husband's showed that she was "fully connected to him." The expert elaborated, "Her head turned to the side while looking directly into his eyes indicates a very vulnerable connection as if she feels safe to be childlike and playful with him." Unsurprisingly, the other pics were only further testament to the beloved couple's love for each other.