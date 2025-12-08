Pics Of Zohran Mamdani & Wife Rama's Wedding Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing
In a world of Donald and Melania Trumps, people yearn to find the Zohran Mamdani to their Rama Duwaji. When Vanity Fair shared some exclusive snaps on Instagram from the NYC mayor-elect's low-key 2025 courthouse wedding to his artist paramour, everyone couldn't help but swoon. While one Instagram commentator dubbed them their "royal couple," many others gushed that they embodied the quintessentially perfect NYC couple. Of course, numerous users pointed out that both Mamdani and Duwaji looked completely loved-up in the photos.
The general consensus was that fate couldn't have made for a better coupling between two people. Additionally, in an exclusive interview with The List, Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and body language expert, professed that the couple's love was indeed the real deal. After looking at the sweet pictures herself, the expert asserted that the crinkles around Mamdani's eyes and his ear-to-ear smile as he kissed his wife's cheek were both signs of "true, heartfelt love."
Meanwhile, Mamdani's enigmatic wife's body language in the photo gave Moore the impression that she was "melted by his affection." The happy couple's body language in the second photo only offered the celebrity love coach additional insight into the close bond between them. According to Moore, the fact that Duwaji's eyes were on the same level as her husband's showed that she was "fully connected to him." The expert elaborated, "Her head turned to the side while looking directly into his eyes indicates a very vulnerable connection as if she feels safe to be childlike and playful with him." Unsurprisingly, the other pics were only further testament to the beloved couple's love for each other.
A body language expert told us that Zohran Mamdani's relationship has numerous positives
After checking out the seventh photo, from Vanity Fair's Instagram carousel, Nicole Moore shared that Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji likely had a well-balanced relationship. "Their body language indicates that this couple may have a more fluid power dynamic where each partner is powerful at times with the other is soft," the body language expert opined. Moreover, she believes the way Mamdani leaned into his wife in several photos showed that he felt "emotionally safe with her." As a whole, Moore feels that the Instagram carousel painted a picture of two people who were in a mutually-loving, deeply-connected, and entirely trustful relationship.
Although NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani did have a lavish wedding after the more laidback one, there's no doubt that it held a special place in his heart since he even posted snaps from it to his own Instagram account. Unfortunately, it wasn't just a means for the super popular candidate to look back on one of the happiest days of his life, but also a good opportunity to publicly defend his wife. In the caption, the NYC politician who got under Donald Trump's skin wrote that the "love of [his] life" didn't deserve to have relentless trolls attacking her and her art simply because of his mayoral run.
Although the couple understandably keeps their relationship out of the spotlight, Duwaji couldn't help but support her husband's win in the Democratic mayoral primary, simply writing, "Couldn't be prouder." Despite all the positives, some people still find it difficult to ignore all the weird things about Mamdani and Duwaji's marriage.