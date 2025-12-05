7 Pics Of Kelly Clarkson Going Makeup Free Over The Years

Kelly Clarkson is a pop star, talk show host, and mother of two. She is restarting her Las Vegas residency in 2026 after canceling it upon the August 2025 death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shared her kids. Essentially, she's a very busy woman who wears makeup for work and has no time for it when the cameras aren't rolling or flashing on a red carpet — unless it's a special occasion. "I don't even own makeup in my house," Clarkson admitted on her eponymous talk show, when discussing it with her guest Naomi Watts (via NBC). "Someone was like 'Do you have — ?' No, I don't. I don't wear it."

The "American Idol" winner wears enough makeup for work and doesn't care what people think of her au naturel, arguing, "When you're looking at my face, what do you think the eyebrows should look like? Cool. Make it look like that for you, because I'm not doing any extra work." While there are understandably thousands of public photos of Clarkson all glammed up out and about in the world, she appears to stand behind her words because there are also plenty of photos of the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer makeup-free online, too. Here are just some of the greatest hits of Clarkson's many makeup-free moments.