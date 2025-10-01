American Idol Stars Who Are Unrecognizable Without Makeup
With over 20 seasons in the bag, "American Idol" proves it's here to stay, so long as talented singers are still searching for their shot at superstardom. While some "American Idol" winners may have not found the success they wished for, the show's reputation for creating stars has yet to be defeated.
In search of its next star, "American Idol" ensures the hopefuls look the part. According to Tonia Green, the longtime head of the show's makeup department, the team plans contestants and judges' makeup looks on "American Idol" ahead of time, keeping things like costumes, themes, lighting design, and so on in mind. While some of the people who appear on the show may wear more makeup than others, no one's face is totally bare. As Green told PopSugar in 2021, "You know, everybody's got discoloration in their skin, and we want them to look polished."
Due to how much time goes into making sure the contestants look like the A-listers many of them have become, it's no wonder some of the competition's past stars don't mind leaving the house or being on camera without a stitch of makeup on. While they are, of course, all gorgeous with or without, you may do a double-take when you see some "American Idol" stars sans makeup.
Kelly Clarkson doesn't keep makeup at home
Singer-turned-daytime TV queen Kelly Clarkson made history in 2002 as the first-ever winner of "American Idol." After her time on the reality show, the multitalented star went on to launch an incredibly successful music career and host her very own hit daytime talk show. She spends a lot of time in front of the camera in full glam, but Clarkson embraces any chance she gets to leave the house without makeup on.
On a 2025 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Since You've Been Gone" songstress chatted with actor Naomi Watts about how she really feels about wearing a full face. "I hate makeup," she said with a laugh. "I don't even own makeup in my house. ... I don't wear it. Like, I go out to dinner, I go out — I'm like, 'I have to wear it for work all of the time.'" The powerhouse vocalist has shared makeup-free looks on social media and will even rock a fresh face for some public engagements, such as her 2025 episode of the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast.
Fantasia Barrino embraces her natural beauty
"American Idol" Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino is known for her powerful and distinct singing voice, as well as her acting chops. In the 2023 film adaptation of "The Color Purple," Barrino dazzled as Celie, a role she also played on Broadway. In the movie version, Barrino's makeup look was understated — but that's not to say she didn't spend any time in glam. "I remember trying 10 different lipcolors on Fantasia Barrino, who plays Ms. Celie," makeup artist Carol Rasheed told Oprah Daily. "In the beginning of the movie, I concealed her natural lip color. Then, as she evolved, I began to add in more and more color and sheen."
When it comes to keeping it understated in her day-to-day life, Barrino doesn't shy away from rocking a totally natural look. In June 2025, the "Bittersweet" singer took to Instagram to share some snaps she took while working on music in the studio. The shots showed her wearing, at most, a subtle lip color. Her beauty secret? It might just be Urban RX. In a 2020 Facebook post, the singer praised the brand for giving her a fresh face for over a decade and is her go-to product during times when she needs to wear makeup for her concerts and other events.
Season 2 contestant Kimberley Locke seems to prefer a makeup-free look
Kimberley Locke has kept herself busy since placing third in Season 2 of "American Idol," just behind Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard. The singer has only continued to build her career, landing a starring role in Norwegian Cruise Line's "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" in 2022.
Locke also continues connecting with her day-one and new fans on social media, and her toned-down approach to makeup now is markedly different from her days of having to wear tons of makeup for the reality competition series. On her Instagram account, Locke has proven with nearly every grid post that, not only is she aging backwards, she doesn't need more than a smidge of lipstick or gloss. What's more, she's all about glowing from the inside out. After "American Idol," she launched The Journey to a Better You, a life coaching company that supports mindfulness, nutrition, and lifestyle goals.
Kellie Pickler prefers a low-maintenance routine
Kellie Pickler, who competed in Season 5 of "American Idol" back in 2006, sure can bring the glam to a red carpet or a stage. However, when she's not performing, she seems to prefer a more natural look. She showed as much when she was a guest on fellow" American Idol" alum Kelly Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," in 2019. Her fans also noticed a softer look when she starred in her 2019 Christmas film with Hallmark, "The Mistletoe Secret." And in a car selfie she posted in 2014, she showed off her mostly clean face, wearing what looked like a small amount of mascara and tinted moisturizer.
Pickler's preference for wearing no or minimal makeup may stem from her low-maintenance approach to enhancing her beauty. In a 2012 interview with Hollywood Life, she admitted that, despite her fame, she prefers to do her own makeup and is all about maintaining her glowing skin. "When I'm getting ready for a big event and want a bit of that golden glow without exposing my skin to the sun, I use Tone Fruit Peels body wash to get my skin smooth before I apply a self-tanning lotion," Pickler explained to the outlet.
Jordin Sparks said being makeup-free did wonders for her self-esteem
Grammy-nominated artist Jordin Sparks was only 17 when she won "American Idol" in 2007, which made her the show's youngest winner at the time. And while she's all about getting all done up for A-list events, she's more than fine with skipping makeup in her daily life. In a 2014 essay she wrote for Today, Sparks said doing the show's "No Makeup Week" challenge wasn't a big deal. "I am completely comfortable without makeup," she said.
"As women, I know it gets tough when you become used to a certain look or routine," Sparks said of the makeup-free challenge. "But we should realize that we should feel comfortable and confident in who we are, with or without. When I see other women without makeup, my first thought usually is, 'You go, girl!' I also think about how it's great for them to let their skin breathe.
Over a decade later, it seems the "No Air" singer's perspective hasn't changed. She continues to appear on social media completely fresh-faced while creating "Get Ready With Me" videos and other content.
There's an X page dedicated to Tori Kelly's natural looks
Before Tori Kelly joined "American Idol" in 2010, she won "America's Most Talented Kid" and landed a record deal. After that did not pan out, the powerhouse singer auditioned for Season 9 of "American Idol," making it to Hollywood Week. Though she was not selected for the Top 24, she has since built an impressive career that includes award-winning songs, major commercials, and a memorable Grammys tribute to Mariah Carey.
In addition to growing her success long after her time on "American Idol," Kelly also is all about flaunting her bare face. So much so, a fan created an X account that's entirely dedicated to her makeup-free looks. The account, @nomakeuptori, features photos of her showing off her natural beauty. Kelly also often posts on her social media platforms with little to no makeup, regularly sharing GRWM content on TikTok.
Adam Lambert occasionally skips out on makeup
Adam Lambert undoubtedly shook up the "American Idol" universe in 2009 when he appeared on Season 8. He reminded the world that boys can wear makeup, too, and do so incredibly well. Though he was the runner-up of his season, he continued climbing the charts with songs like "Whataya Want From Me" and "For Your Entertainment," proving that winning "American Idol" isn't everything.
It's no stretch to say that Lambert has long been a fan of experimenting with makeup looks. As he told Billboard in 2024, "I've been playing with makeup since I was a kid." And while it may seem like he is never not wearing a full beat, Lambert has shared photos and videos of himself without makeup on his social media platforms. In February 2025, the "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor posted what looked to be a makeup-free selfie during a chilly NYC day. Fans couldn't help but admire Lambert's insanely gorgeous face card.
Lauren Alaina posts content of herself without makeup all the time
Country singer Lauren Alaina was the runner-up on "American Idol" Season 10, and after that, she released her breakthrough single, 2011's "Like My Mother Does." Alaina's personal life has also flourished. In February 2024, she married her longtime beau Cam Arnold, and a little over a year later, she shared a GRWM video that features his narration. As she brushed some liquid foundation all over her face, he quipped, "Cover up all of the other stuff that I just did so it doesn't look like I did anything."
When she made that video, Alaina was pregnant with their first child: In June 2025, they welcomed Beni Doll Arnold into the world. Understandably, both before and after Beni's arrival, Alaina was all about rocking a natural face on social media as she shared life updates. Much of her content featured her without any makeup on as she danced in her Instagram videos or spoke directly to her fans.
Jennifer Hudson is stunning with or without makeup
Jennifer Hudson may not have won "American Idol" in Season 3, but her resume has become so long that some forget she was part of one of the competition's most intense elimination rounds. The EGOT — that's Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — winner is undoubtedly one of the show's greatest success stories. Needless to say, she's attended a lot of events that call for full glam, but she also appreciates any chance to keep it casual.
"There's nothing more beautiful than being in your natural state and just taking care of that. I feel like we've all been misled thinking that we needed to add all the bells and whistles to ourselves. My father used to call it war paint. You don't necessarily need it, but it's fun to play in products," Hudson told Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "But at the same time, I think it's beautiful when you can embrace your naturalness." One of her go-to natural beauty secrets? A humidifier. "It moisturizes the skin, keeps you hydrated," she shared in a 2018 video for Vogue.
Katharine McPhee went makeup-free for a powerful reason
Season 5 "American Idol" runner-up Katharine McPhee has had a lot to say about her time in the music industry since leaving the show. The "Over It" artist shared with Deadline in 2022 that she felt she didn't get the support necessary to reach the type of career she wanted, though she admitted the show afforded her "little tastes of success" over the years. While the show didn't bring everything McPhee hoped for, she has maintained her star power in Hollywood and on Broadway. Additionally, she often raises awareness on causes she's connected to and supports them however she can.
In 2016, McPhee shared a selfie with her Instagram followers and wrote, "Not another shameless selfie but a #makeupfree selfie." She explained that it was part of skincare company Rodan + Fields' "#RFGoNaked" campaign, which aimed to raise funds for economically disadvantaged families. McPhee has shared a number of makeup-free posts since then, including in 2022 when she shared the first photo of her and husband David Foster's son, Rennie David Foster, on Instagram.
Former American Idol judge Katy Perry also doesn't mind a bare face
During her seven-season run as a judge on "American Idol," Katy Perry had many memorable moments alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. So, many of the show's viewers were stunned when, in February 2024, she announced her departure from "American Idol" to return to her pop diva roots. Now, if only her once-BFF Rihanna could follow suit!
In addition to challenging herself to new opportunities, such as "American Idol," the often glamorous artist has flaunted her natural looks in the past. On her Instagram account, Perry sheds the makeup when she's at her nonprofit, Camp Firework. The "I Kissed A Girl" crooner also has offered other candid glimpses into her life. When she was pregnant with her daughter in 2020, for example, she shared a photo where she's rocking her bare face. In the pic, Perry showed her "mid-pandemic" look, which was a blonde pixie cut, makeup-free skin, and a bathrobe. "Pre-quarantine [right arrow] mid-quarantine," she captioned the Instagram post. "Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February."
American Idol icon Paula Abdul sure can rock a casual look
Few can think of "American Idol" and not think of the series' sweetest judge, Paula Abdul. As one of the competition's first judges, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Abdul played a significant part in the first eight seasons of "American Idol." The often empathetic judge has embraced aging gracefully and doesn't mind dropping a makeup-free selfie every once in a while. In January 2019, for example, the "Straight Up" singer posted a photo for "#SelfieSunday," where she wore a bare face with stylish oversized glasses. Abdul then encouraged her fans to stop scrolling and take a selfie to "show the world how beautiful you all are."
The reality TV alum has since posted herself sans makeup on social media. In August 2025, she seemingly wore nothing but a little lip gloss when she and dancer and influencer Kausha Elán Campbell participated in a "Freaky Friday"-themed skit.
Mariah Carey has stripped down for movie roles
During a 2015 interview with Australia-based radio show "Kyle & Jackie O," Mariah Carey once candidly described her time as an "American Idol" judge as "the worst experience of my life." She also said she resented how the show forced her to compete with her co-star at the time, Nicki Minaj.
In addition to being fearless about sharing her opinion, Carey isn't afraid to go makeup-free, either. Throughout her career, she's rocked her natural beauty in music videos and on Instagram. In 2022, for example, she wore minimal makeup while wearing cozy purple pajamas. The glamorous star has also fully stripped-down her look for the silver screen. In movies like "Precious" and "The Butler," she looked almost unrecognizable in her portrayal of the characters. Carey's commitment to completely transforming in her roles earned her critical acclaim, including a Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her turn in "Precious." "[I]t was cool because a lot of people say they don't recognize me in the film," Carey said in Rolling Stone of going makeup-free for the flick. "They don't know it's me and, to me, that was a great gift that [Lee] gave me to be able to really go that far away from who I am."
Jennifer Lopez often embraces her makeup-free beauty
Jennifer Lopez appeared on "American Idol" as a judge between 2011 and 2016. In an October 2024 interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Lopez shared that she was told not to do a reality show because it might negatively impact her career. However, as Lopez said, she wasn't worried about that. Rather, she was interested in bringing her own expertise to the show. "I love music and I love mentoring people, and I wanted to share the things that I knew about the business," she said.
During her time on the show, Lopez sported full glam, as she typically does for any concert or red carpet event. But when she's off the clock, she lets her natural beauty shine. Over the years, the "Jenny on the Block" singer has posted fresh-faced selfies of her going to the gym, relaxing at home, or spending time with her children, Max and Emme, with whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Lopez also flaunted her natural looks in July 2025 when she posted a makeup-free selfie in honor of her 56th birthday. In a photo from her birthday Instagram carousel, she posed in a blue-striped buttoned-down shirt with free-flowing hair and a fully bare face as she looked forward to her new chapter. And it should come as no surprise, but Jennifer Lopez's makeup-free looks are stunning every time.
Nicki Minaj regularly stuns with her natural looks online
Remember when Nicki Minaj also judged "American Idol"? She'd probably prefer it if most didn't. Like some of the other former judges, Minaj didn't have the best time on the show. After all, she and Mariah Carey were involved in a feud that lasted throughout the season.
Though the moment was cut short, her dynamic hair and makeup looks were fun to watch. Minaj entered the music industry with her over-the-top looks and her Barbie persona. However, the rapper doesn't mind reminding her fans she's just as gorgeous with her natural looks, including her fresh face and long, thick hair.
In a May 2022 Instagram post, Minaj showed off her makeup-free face and her nearly waist-length hair, which had been newly pressed. She captioned the post with a reminder to her haters: "I'm there; I'm L Long hair don't care." It's no secret, but Nicki Minaj sure looks stunning without makeup.