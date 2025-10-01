American Idol Stars Who Are Unrecognizable Without Makeup

With over 20 seasons in the bag, "American Idol" proves it's here to stay, so long as talented singers are still searching for their shot at superstardom. While some "American Idol" winners may have not found the success they wished for, the show's reputation for creating stars has yet to be defeated.

In search of its next star, "American Idol" ensures the hopefuls look the part. According to Tonia Green, the longtime head of the show's makeup department, the team plans contestants and judges' makeup looks on "American Idol" ahead of time, keeping things like costumes, themes, lighting design, and so on in mind. While some of the people who appear on the show may wear more makeup than others, no one's face is totally bare. As Green told PopSugar in 2021, "You know, everybody's got discoloration in their skin, and we want them to look polished."

Due to how much time goes into making sure the contestants look like the A-listers many of them have become, it's no wonder some of the competition's past stars don't mind leaving the house or being on camera without a stitch of makeup on. While they are, of course, all gorgeous with or without, you may do a double-take when you see some "American Idol" stars sans makeup.