Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump's MRI Results With Hilarious Takedown

California Governor Gavin Newsom is kicking the holiday season off in style with another brutal roast aimed at the president. Donald Trump's comments about his mysterious MRI has had the internet in a tizzy, so much so that the White House has released his latest medical report to quell the onslaught of rumors making the rounds. Dr. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, made his findings public on December 1, 2025, clarifying that the MRI was not of Trump's brain, as some might have assumed, but instead looked at his heart and abdominal area. Barbabella insisted the tests were merely "preventative," clarifying, "Men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health" (via ABC News).

Newsom, whose brutal roasts have knocked Trump off his high horse on several occasions, took it upon himself to troll the president on X by releasing a fake medical report touting his own health, which very much imitates the president's own diction whenever he talks about his physical wellbeing. The report states that "Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history," and that "his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was 'meditating or just naturally enlightened.'"

The satirical report also touched on Trump's newly released medical record (if you can call it that), casting doubt on how truthful it is, noting that Newsom has more stamina than the president, whom the White House continues to insist is in "excellent health" (via ABC News). The report cites Newsom's ability to stay awake on the job (a subtle reference to Trump's Oval Office nap in November 2025), and his ability to "stand up straight without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa." Ouch.