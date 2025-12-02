Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump's MRI Results With Hilarious Takedown
California Governor Gavin Newsom is kicking the holiday season off in style with another brutal roast aimed at the president. Donald Trump's comments about his mysterious MRI has had the internet in a tizzy, so much so that the White House has released his latest medical report to quell the onslaught of rumors making the rounds. Dr. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, made his findings public on December 1, 2025, clarifying that the MRI was not of Trump's brain, as some might have assumed, but instead looked at his heart and abdominal area. Barbabella insisted the tests were merely "preventative," clarifying, "Men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health" (via ABC News).
Newsom, whose brutal roasts have knocked Trump off his high horse on several occasions, took it upon himself to troll the president on X by releasing a fake medical report touting his own health, which very much imitates the president's own diction whenever he talks about his physical wellbeing. The report states that "Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history," and that "his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was 'meditating or just naturally enlightened.'"
The satirical report also touched on Trump's newly released medical record (if you can call it that), casting doubt on how truthful it is, noting that Newsom has more stamina than the president, whom the White House continues to insist is in "excellent health" (via ABC News). The report cites Newsom's ability to stay awake on the job (a subtle reference to Trump's Oval Office nap in November 2025), and his ability to "stand up straight without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa." Ouch.
Trump has become increasingly agitated by questions about his health
Just last week, Donald Trump raged against a New York Times report about his health, and proved their point in the process. However, it's worth noting that he offered up the information about getting an MRI voluntarily while boasting about his health to reporters on Air Force One in November 2025. There were, naturally, many questions. The president clapped back, "The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor" (via Firstpost). He added that the MRI was part of his annual physical. It's worth noting that said annual physical already took place in April 2025, which means Trump has had two checkups this year. Why that is remains unclear.
Before the White House clarified what the president's MRI scans were for, a female reporter asked him about it on Air Force One on November 30. Trump lost his cool, claiming he didn't know what the test was for. "I have no idea. It was just an MRI," he told her before adding, "It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing" (via Newsweek).
It seems the journalist in question had hit a nerve. A White House spokesperson told Newsweek in response that the president's rude remark had nothing to do with the fact that the journalist in question had been a woman. "This has nothing to do with gender — it has everything to do with the fact that the President's and the public's trust in the media is at all time lows," they said. We think the president doth protest too much.