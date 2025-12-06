Zac Efron's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Photos

Zac Efron has had an incredible transformation as an actor. After setting the hearts of teens across the world aflutter as Troy Bolton in the "High School Musical" franchise, he continued to hone his craft and take on more challenging roles, including his critically acclaimed turn as wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the biopic "The Iron Claw." It's not just his acting skills that have matured, either; he's also grown out of his 2000s teen heartthrob image and become a hunky movie star. However, this transition hasn't exactly been smooth for the former Disney star.

In 2021, Efron raised eyebrows when he debuted a startling new look in Bill Nye's star-studded Facebook Watch special, "Earth Day Musical." Screenshots of his appearance quickly went viral, overshadowing the message of the video intended to raise awareness of climate change. But it's hard to blame shocked fans, considering Efron's face transformation is wild to see when we put old and recent photos of him side by side.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty & Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

As seen in the photo on the left, a 24-year-old Efron's facial structure leaned more toward round than square back in 2012. The actor, who was attending the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the time the image was taken, had a soft and rounded jawline and chin, which made him look even younger than his years. Fast forward 10 years, and many of the then-34-year-old actor's signature features had completely changed by 2022. Efron now had an obviously square face shape due to his more chiseled and prominent jawline and chin. It's no surprise that the "17 Again" star's drastically altered look sparked plastic surgery rumors, with some social media users speculating that he might have gotten a little too much Botox and filler.