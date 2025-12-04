'90 Nickelodeon Stars Who Are Barely Recognizable Today

Amanda Bynes was just 10 when she first skyrocketed to fame after joining the cast of the sketch comedy series "All That," becoming a fan-favorite performer thanks to her goofy and charismatic spirit. After four seasons, the actor further established herself as a Nickelodeon staple when she starred in the spin-off "The Amanda Show," delighting audiences with memorable characters like Judge Trudy and Moody Fallon. Bynes was able to make the jump from child star to leading lady when she headlined hit movies like "What a Girl Wants," "She's the Man," and "Hairspray," before shocking the world by announcing her acting hiatus in 2010.

In the ensuing years, Bynes publicly struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues and was placed under a conservatorship by her parents in 2013; she would later reveal she had been diagnosed as bipolar and manic depressive. After four years of sobriety, Bynes expressed remorse for her past behavior in a 2018 interview with Paper. "I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would," she said. "And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me."

The Nickelodeon alum graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2018. Amanda Bynes' look transformed too, as she began sporting a face tattoo, bold eyebrows, and bleached hair. In 2025, she announced on Instagram (via the New York Post) that she was launching an OnlyFans account with a disclaimer: "I won't be posting any sleazy content."