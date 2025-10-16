A Nasally Trump Pulls An Unusual Move During Presser & It Won't Help Those Health Rumors
Though the government is currently shut down and many federal workers are going without pay, President Donald Trump still made a point of holding a press conference in the Oval Office on October 16, 2025. While this all sounds like business as usual, in videos of the event that were posted to X, formerly Twitter, some strange details can be seen that highlight how visible Trump's health decline is becoming.
Trump: Yesterday I did this and I stood for about an hour and a half as people spoke. I said this time I'm sitting right there. pic.twitter.com/XZFJf4UETA
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2025
In the above footage, a rather nasally Trump rambles on about how he had to stand "for about an hour and a half" the previous day during a press conference one would imagine he himself had orchestrated. However, this led him to then point at his chair and say, "This time I'm sitting right there, and I'm going to watch you." While this joke did get some giggles from the crowd, it does point towards Trump's penchant for taking meetings seated during much of his second term — something that could be explained by Trump's recent health diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency.
Not one to fully take the fall on his own, Trump then turned to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to ask, "Bobby, should I stand or sit?" To which the secretary of health and human services patted his hand on the chair, beckoning the president to take a load off. The entire scene felt at once bizarre and pointed towards the ongoing saga of Trump's ailing health.
Donald Trump is struggling to stand through his second term
Though the president likes to boast about his health, with Donald Trump once even claiming to be the most in-shape leader of the United States, things have decidedly been off during his second term. In 2025 alone, there's been a series of photos and videos highlighting some of Trump's more visible health concerns. From the strange bruising on his hands to his desire to remain seated, there's proof that Trump's age is beginning to show, no matter how hard he might try to cover it up.
It's to the point that many online have started to notice. One commenter on X noted that, "he's tired and wants to sit down but wants to be able to blame his choice to sit on someone else." Another still pointed out, "Very strange that he has to sit all the time." Considering how recent photos of Trump without his signature makeup are showing signs of his age, it is a bit concerning to see the president so visibly tired. It could be that all his recent travel — from the Middle East back to Washington, D.C., to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the medal of honor on October 14, 2025 — could be getting to him. However, it is beginning to feel similar to the time Trump tried to squash poor health rumors, only to have them backfire by the obvious.