Trump's Worst Lawyer & Jeanine Pirro Are A Plastic Surgeon's Nightmare In Tuned-Up Photo

Let's be clear: Plastic surgery is a wonderful thing that can give people their confidence back and defy Father Time. But like all good things in life, it's best in small quantities. The women in President Donald Trump's inner circle appear to be unaware of this, however. In November 2025, his former personal lawyer, Alina Habba, attended a White House event. She shared snaps from the occasion on Instagram, and one featured both Habba and former Fox News host turned U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

For those who were left wondering if the two might be related due to their remarkably similar looks, the answer is no. What the two MAGA women likely have in common are similar plastic surgery procedures. Pirro, who is in her 70s, looks barely a few years older than Habba, who is in her 40s. There wasn't a wrinkle in sight, and both women sported full cheeks and lips — trademarks of the infamous Mar-a-Lago face trend, which often leaves participants looking like real-life Bratz dolls, which may or may not be the point.

Habba's "Mar-a-Lago face" transformation since joining Trump's team is obvious, and Pirro arguably sports what is one of the wildest plastic surgery transformations in MAGA history. Everyday Americans have even started to ask their plastic surgeons for the same look, desperately wanting to resemble the powerful figures in the White House. But Dr. Anita Kulkarni told The Guardian that she balks at the aesthetics of Mar-a-Lago face. "When you go outside the range of what a normal human face should look like, that's not a place I'm willing to go," she said. "To my eye, if I put any more [fillers] in there, you're going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent." Ditto.