Trump's Worst Lawyer & Jeanine Pirro Are A Plastic Surgeon's Nightmare In Tuned-Up Photo
Let's be clear: Plastic surgery is a wonderful thing that can give people their confidence back and defy Father Time. But like all good things in life, it's best in small quantities. The women in President Donald Trump's inner circle appear to be unaware of this, however. In November 2025, his former personal lawyer, Alina Habba, attended a White House event. She shared snaps from the occasion on Instagram, and one featured both Habba and former Fox News host turned U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.
For those who were left wondering if the two might be related due to their remarkably similar looks, the answer is no. What the two MAGA women likely have in common are similar plastic surgery procedures. Pirro, who is in her 70s, looks barely a few years older than Habba, who is in her 40s. There wasn't a wrinkle in sight, and both women sported full cheeks and lips — trademarks of the infamous Mar-a-Lago face trend, which often leaves participants looking like real-life Bratz dolls, which may or may not be the point.
Habba's "Mar-a-Lago face" transformation since joining Trump's team is obvious, and Pirro arguably sports what is one of the wildest plastic surgery transformations in MAGA history. Everyday Americans have even started to ask their plastic surgeons for the same look, desperately wanting to resemble the powerful figures in the White House. But Dr. Anita Kulkarni told The Guardian that she balks at the aesthetics of Mar-a-Lago face. "When you go outside the range of what a normal human face should look like, that's not a place I'm willing to go," she said. "To my eye, if I put any more [fillers] in there, you're going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent." Ditto.
Pirro and Habba are both very conscious of their appearance
Given how much both Jeanine Pirro and Alina Habba have relied on their appearance in the past, it should come as no surprise that both women enthusiastically hopped on the Mar-a-Lago face trend. In 1997, People named Pirro one of the "50 Most Beautiful People." Naturally, folks were very interested in how the attorney always managed to look so put-together, to which she responded, "Gallons of eye concealer," per The New York Times. Even after Pirro's husband, Albert Pirro, was convicted of tax fraud, she managed to maintain her impeccable look despite her obvious distress at the turn of events.
Habba, on the other hand, has relied on her looks to make up for what some might say she lacks in intelligence. Her track record isn't the best. In fact, Habba has been called out for being Donald Trump's worst lawyer on several occasions. During a 2024 interview on the "PBD Podcast," Habba was refreshingly open about believing her beauty has indeed aided her career. "I don't think I'd be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look," she disclosed. "I think I caught attention, I'm very honest about that, and I don't mind."
The controversial attorney then went on to clarify that, when it comes to choosing between being beautiful or intelligent, she'd much rather be good looking. "Somebody said to me, 'Alina would you rather be smart or pretty' and I said 'Oh easy, pretty. I can fake being smart,'" Habba confirmed. Er, her track record as an attorney seems to suggest otherwise.