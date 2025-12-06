Sabrina Carpenter Makes It Crystal Clear What She Thinks Of Donald Trump's Administration

Sabrina Carpenter has experienced a stunning transformation, going from a cute Disney Channel actress to a sex-positive pop star whose lyrics are meant for adult ears. She's never shied away from speaking her mind or pulling the reins back on her controversial behavior. Which is why it wasn't a surprise she let the White House have it on December 2, 2025, after they used one of her songs without her permission. That alone is bad enough (and also illegal) but the Trump administration used the track "Juno" as background music for a video about ICE rounding up and arresting illegal immigrants.

The clip was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Carpenter told the White House exactly where they could shove it before warning them to never use her music for their "inhumane agenda" again.

Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye 👋😍 pic.twitter.com/MS9OJKjVdX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Fans of the artist were thrilled that she used her social media account to speak up about such a sensitive topic. "Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts," one person tweeted. "You gained hella brownie points for this [not gonna lie]," wrote another. Others encouraged Carpenter to file a copyright claim since the Trump administration clearly didn't have permission to use this song. This certainly isn't the first time Trump has been in hot water over copyright infringement; he had plenty of legal troubles during his campaigns.