Sabrina Carpenter Makes It Crystal Clear What She Thinks Of Donald Trump's Administration
Sabrina Carpenter has experienced a stunning transformation, going from a cute Disney Channel actress to a sex-positive pop star whose lyrics are meant for adult ears. She's never shied away from speaking her mind or pulling the reins back on her controversial behavior. Which is why it wasn't a surprise she let the White House have it on December 2, 2025, after they used one of her songs without her permission. That alone is bad enough (and also illegal) but the Trump administration used the track "Juno" as background music for a video about ICE rounding up and arresting illegal immigrants.
The clip was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Carpenter told the White House exactly where they could shove it before warning them to never use her music for their "inhumane agenda" again.
Bye-bye 👋😍 pic.twitter.com/MS9OJKjVdX
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025
this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025
Fans of the artist were thrilled that she used her social media account to speak up about such a sensitive topic. "Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts," one person tweeted. "You gained hella brownie points for this [not gonna lie]," wrote another. Others encouraged Carpenter to file a copyright claim since the Trump administration clearly didn't have permission to use this song. This certainly isn't the first time Trump has been in hot water over copyright infringement; he had plenty of legal troubles during his campaigns.
Sabrina Carpenter's response to Trump was much different than Taylor Swift's
Not wanting to let Sabrina Carpenter have the last word, the White House trolled the singer through a statement to the New York Post. "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the outlet. One of Carpenter's albums is called "Short n' Sweet," so someone at the White House really thought they ate with that statement.
But the Trump administration wasn't done yet. Jackson then said, "Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" This remark referenced lyrics from Carpenter's song, "Manchild." Comments on Facebook about the White House's remarks were mixed, with many people laughing at the trolling response, while others thought whoever runs the account was behaving like a (man)child.
Carpenter's response to the government using her music to further their agenda was vastly different from how Taylor Swift responded when the Trump administration used her music numerous times in November. The Guardian wrote an article, wondering why Swift has remained silent over the White House including music from her "The Life of a Showgirl" album in their promos — and people on X have taken notice of the different action choices. "It's crazy how insanely successful artists like Sabrina [Carpenter] and Olivia [Rodrigo] speak up about the Trump administration using their music yet Taylor Swift, who's arguably very influential with young women, continues to stay silent," one user tweeted. For the record, Swift has called out Trump in the past, so why she's been silent lately is a mystery.