Sydney Sweeney Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making & Everyone Can See It
Sydney Sweeney has been living through multiple scandals that some think might lead to her downfall, which is most likely hyperbole; either way, she's been dominating the news. Much of the drama is MAGA-related, including the backlash she got from starring in an American Eagle jeans ad that stated, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," a play on the word "genes." It drew criticism since Sweeney has blonde hair and blue eyes, so it's a potential white nationalist dog whistle in today's political climate. When a journalist asked her to comment on Donald Trump's recent quotes about her upon learning that the "Euphoria" star is a registered Republican, she refused to put questions about her MAGA ties to rest, saying only, "It was surreal."
Even putting aside the jeans ad and rumors of a MAGA-themed family party, it seems like Sweeney has slowly been embracing so-called Mar-a-Lago face, and the internet can't ignore it. While Sweeney's evolving look has certainly not been one of the wildest MAGA transformations of 2025, people on social media think she's on her way, especially after her look at the Governors Awards on November 16, 2025.
One person shared a photo of the actor and went viral on X by writing, "U can literally see the republican face taking form wow," garnering nearly 800 thousand likes, 35 thousand reshares, and more than 2000 comments. "It keeps getting closer," replied one user on X, sharing a photo of a woman with huge, laminated eyebrows, big, exaggerated lips, and dark, dramatic eye makeup with the text, "Republican makeup."
Sweeney seemed to embrace the trend at GQ's 2025 Men of the Year celebration
While Sydney Sweeney definitely embraced elements of the trend at the Governors Awards, just three days before, at GQ's 2025 Men of the Year event, she almost had a full Mar-a-Lago face. Her thick, dark gray eyeshadow was a tell-tale sign, especially because it was paired with heavy eyeliner on her top and bottom eyelids. The "White Lotus" star's hair is blonde, not MAGA platinum blonde yet, but her lips could certainly be classified as "Republican." They had an excessive amount of product on them and were plump enough to draw speculation about filler.
As for any other rumors of cosmetic procedures, YouTuber Lorry Hill has speculated that the "Handmaid's Tale" star had a rhinoplasty, although that is impossible to confirm. Her forehead also appeared stiff and wrinkle-free at both events, which suggests she could be using Botox.
Sweeney denied getting any cosmetic work done in a 2025 interview with Variety. "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully," she said. "It's really funny. I'll see things online like 'comparison pictures.' I'm like, 'I'm 12 in that photo. Of course I'm going to look different. I have makeup on now and I'm 15 years older.'"