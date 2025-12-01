Sydney Sweeney Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making & Everyone Can See It

Sydney Sweeney has been living through multiple scandals that some think might lead to her downfall, which is most likely hyperbole; either way, she's been dominating the news. Much of the drama is MAGA-related, including the backlash she got from starring in an American Eagle jeans ad that stated, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," a play on the word "genes." It drew criticism since Sweeney has blonde hair and blue eyes, so it's a potential white nationalist dog whistle in today's political climate. When a journalist asked her to comment on Donald Trump's recent quotes about her upon learning that the "Euphoria" star is a registered Republican, she refused to put questions about her MAGA ties to rest, saying only, "It was surreal."

Even putting aside the jeans ad and rumors of a MAGA-themed family party, it seems like Sweeney has slowly been embracing so-called Mar-a-Lago face, and the internet can't ignore it. While Sweeney's evolving look has certainly not been one of the wildest MAGA transformations of 2025, people on social media think she's on her way, especially after her look at the Governors Awards on November 16, 2025.

One person shared a photo of the actor and went viral on X by writing, "U can literally see the republican face taking form wow," garnering nearly 800 thousand likes, 35 thousand reshares, and more than 2000 comments. "It keeps getting closer," replied one user on X, sharing a photo of a woman with huge, laminated eyebrows, big, exaggerated lips, and dark, dramatic eye makeup with the text, "Republican makeup."