These Former Child Stars Have Kids Of Their Own — And They're Adorably Stealing The Spotlight

Some children are extraordinarily talented, and some of those children become child stars in Hollywood. Hollywood has been home to child stars since nearly its inception. The beloved Shirley Temple got her start as a toddler, and the truth about Liza Minnelli is that she also joined the ranks of show business from a young age thanks to her mother, Judy Garland, another child star. As movies and television shows continued to be made, child stars continued to be produced. And in the late '90s and early '00s, thanks to the creation of television networks specifically for kids, like Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, being a child performer took on an entirely new meaning, with an entire crop of adolescents achieving a level of fame that hadn't been met by young stars in such high volume since The Brat Pack. For better or worse, child stars always have been and always will be part of the entertainment industry.

And while some child stars have ditched Hollywood for surprisingly normal jobs, many of them continue acting and singing into adulthood. Lots of young actors have gone on to have children of their own, and a select few have already exposed their progeny, in one way or another, to show business. This next generation of young actors may even surpass their parents.