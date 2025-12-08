The Best Celebrity Revenge Looks Of 2025 That Had Heads Turning
When Princess Diana arrived at the Serpentine Gala in London in 1994 after her divorce from then-Prince Charles, she instantly made history. Diana's black dress fit her like a glove, and it showed Charles what he was missing. The princess also set a lasting trend among celebrity women post-breakup, encouraging them to wear their most stunning ensembles for public appearances soon after a split. This trend has brought us memorable looks from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Elizabeth Hurley, Ariana Madix, Bella Hadid, and more.
The revenge dress is still very much alive and well in 2025, and it's fair to assume that as long as celebrities continue to date and break up with each other, the trend will last indefinitely. As always, this year brought some shocking celebrity breakups, and the payback outfits did not disappoint. Here are the best celebrity revenge looks of 2025 that had heads turning.
Kelsea Ballerini turned heads in a jaw-dropping jumpsuit after her split from Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini has made some stunning wardrobe choices over the years, but few were as notable as the revenge outfit she donned after her 2025 split from Chase Stokes. For a performance in Chicago in September of that year, Ballerini took to the stage in a skintight burgundy jumpsuit that bared her midriff and matched perfectly with her patent leather heels. Ballerini styled her hair with loose waves, looking like a vision.
The revenge outfit came after Ballerini's first split from Stokes that year. Soon after, the pair allegedly reconciled, but it didn't last for long. After nearly three years together, the duo split up twice within the span of a few months, with sources saying their schedules contributed heavily to both breakups. "They're two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn't. It happens," one source said to People. In December 2025, Ballerini confirmed that she was looking forward to the future. "I'm in a steady and happy place right now. Truly excited for this Australia tour and the holidays," the singer said in an Instagram Story (via E! News). Perhaps the Australia tour will bring about another revenge outfit.
Dakota Johnson made everyone forget who Chris Martin is with her naked dress
Dakota Johnson isn't afraid to say the quiet part out loud, as evidenced by one of the best (or worst) moments of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." But she also knows when it's best to let something other than words make a statement, and that's exactly what she did after her 2025 breakup from Chris Martin. The actor and the musician had been together for nearly eight years when it was reported that their relationship was over. And while they had broken up other times in the past, as one source told People, "It feels final this time."
Neither Johnson nor Martin released a statement regarding their breakup — at least not a verbal one. Instead, Johnson let her body do the talking by arriving at a charitable event in September wearing a naked dress. The Gucci number was made of sheer material featuring a floral pattern, and it was paired with a black bra and panty set. Just a couple of months after she wore the revenge dress, it was reported that Johnson had been doing well since the breakup. "Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they'd work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it's final," a source told People. "She's in a great place. She's busy, fulfilled, and she's moved on."
Jessica Alba shone in lace after separating from Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren began the year on a surprising note (surprising for the public, that is) by separating and ultimately filing for divorce. The couple had been married for 16 years, raising three children and building a successful business together in the process. "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," Alba said on Instagram of the end of her relationship in early 2025.
In March 2025, Alba stepped out for a major event — the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — without her ex-husband. Though it wasn't her first red carpet appearance as a newly single woman, it was a notable one thanks to her stunning revenge dress. Alba wore a form-fitting black gown with lace overlay and a train. The actor looked radiant as ever, leaving no one to wonder how she was feeling post-divorce. (Meanwhile, near the end of 2025, others felt it was glaringly obvious that Alba's ex still isn't over her.)
Nicole Kidman got her revenge on Keith Urban in a glamorous dress
The divorce heard 'round the world in 2025 was that of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The Aussie stars had been together for over two decades, adding two daughters to their family during their marriage. The long-term relationship's end was even more surprising considering that, just weeks prior, Kidman had shared a photo on social media celebrating the pair's anniversary. Per a source to People, "[Kidman] didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."
But Kidman didn't let the divorce keep her down for long, at least not publicly. The Oscar winner kept busy with her career, making red carpet appearances and promoting various projects. And if anyone was keeping score, Kidman took the lead by walking the runway at the Vogue World 2025 show in a jaw-dropping Chanel gown, which certainly could've inspired regret in her ex. Kidman's understated revenge outfit even earned her royal comparisons. For starters, the black gown wasn't entirely different from Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress, which started the breakup trend among celebrities. But Kidman's dress also had royal roots. It was a replica of a gown Rita Hayworth — who became a princess when she married Pakistan's Prince Aly Khan — wore in the 1946 film "Gilda." Kidman's look is proof that glamour and revenge aren't mutually exclusive.
Nina Dobrev looked like a piece of art in her revenge dress after calling it quits with Shaun White
News of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's relationship came as a shock to plenty of pop culture aficionados, but fans of the actor and the athlete quickly moved from surprise to happiness for the pair as they seemed genuinely happy. Dobrev and White even got engaged during their tenure as a couple, but in 2025, their relationship ended. After giving it some time, Dobrev seemed at peace with the breakup. "You know what? I'm excited for the future, and the only thing that's guaranteed is change," Dobrev said to TMZ just weeks later.
While Dobrev's official stance post-breakup was positivity, it's possible she was seeking just a tiny bit of revenge. And if she was, she got it in the form of a killer outfit. In early October, Dobrev took to Instagram to show photos of herself donning a stunning Cult Gaia piece that showed off her décolletage and hugged her figure, the entire look constituting living art. And that wasn't the only time Dobrev got revenge. Multiple times after her breakup from White, Dobrev was spotted sporting a bikini.
Katy Perry looked incredible onstage after her Orlando Bloom breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent nearly a decade of their lives together. While they never married, they were engaged for several years and welcomed a daughter during their relationship, all of which made their 2025 breakup somewhat surprising (but only somewhat — it is Hollywood, after all). Neither party publicly commented on the reason for the split, but Perry did seem to allude to the breakup in her single "Bandaids," which she released later that year. "Got so used to you letting me down/No use tryna send flowers now/Telling myself you'll change, you don't/Band-Aids over a broken heart," Perry sang.
But as the saying goes, Perry didn't get mad — she got even. Not only did Perry start a new relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau just months after ending her engagement to Bloom, but she also spent the entirety of "The Lifetimes Tour" wearing revenge outfit after revenge outfit. She wore one notable look multiple times throughout the tour — a stunning midriff-baring one-piece that showed off her toned body. For Bloom's sake, he hopefully didn't pay much attention to what his ex-fiancée was wearing on tour for all of 2025.