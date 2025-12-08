The Best Celebrity Revenge Looks Of 2025 That Had Heads Turning

Dakota Johnson isn't afraid to say the quiet part out loud, as evidenced by one of the best (or worst) moments of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." But she also knows when it's best to let something other than words make a statement, and that's exactly what she did after her 2025 breakup from Chris Martin. The actor and the musician had been together for nearly eight years when it was reported that their relationship was over. And while they had broken up other times in the past, as one source told People, "It feels final this time."

Neither Johnson nor Martin released a statement regarding their breakup — at least not a verbal one. Instead, Johnson let her body do the talking by arriving at a charitable event in September wearing a naked dress. The Gucci number was made of sheer material featuring a floral pattern, and it was paired with a black bra and panty set. Just a couple of months after she wore the revenge dress, it was reported that Johnson had been doing well since the breakup. "Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they'd work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it's final," a source told People. "She's in a great place. She's busy, fulfilled, and she's moved on."