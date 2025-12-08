The Hidden Meaning Behind Melania Trump's New Production Company, Muse Films
First Lady Melania Trump's 2025 holiday season has been pretty busy. In addition to making an appearance to welcome the White House Christmas tree and decorating for the season, FLOTUS officially launched her production company in November 2025. Trump unveiled the logo for her new venture, Muse Films, in a November 28 Instagram post, with the caption, "PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company." As it turns out, the inspiration for the name is actually kind of clever: "Muse" is Melania's Secret Service code name.
Of course, that got us wondering what the code names were for the rest of the Trump family. For starters, they all began with the letter M, as Donald Trump Jr. was known as "Mountaineer," while his brother Eric was called "Marksman." Ivanka Trump was referred to as "Marvel," and President Donald Trump was known as "Mogul" (we have a feeling he liked that one). These code names were given out during Trump's first term in office, but the Secret Service isn't obligated to come up with new ones, so there's a chance they're still in use in 2025. Either way, it seems "Muse" is sticking with the first lady as she embarks on her entertainment career. At least it isn't one of the brutal nicknames Trump has been saddled with over the years.
Melania Trump's documentary was produced by Muse Films
It may not come as a surprise that Muse Films' first production is something of a vanity project for Melania Trump. A documentary, titled "Melania," will be the debut film for FLOTUS's production company. The film, which was a nightmare for the Secret Service, follows Trump in the weeks leading up to her return to the White House for her husband's second term in January 2025. It's probably a good thing the documentary only captured a few short weeks — if the cameras had still been rolling, they'd have picked up on the fact that Melania and Donald Trump's marriage is a mess.
"Melania" is set to premiere in theaters on January 30, 2026, and will eventually be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. "Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family," reads the logline for the documentary (via USA Today). The irony of that is the first lady was barely seen at the White House at all in 2025, finally clocking in for work as first lady sometime in August. Some also believe that FLOTUS's glaring White House absence is to blame for her husband's tacky Oval Office décor.