The Hidden Meaning Behind Melania Trump's New Production Company, Muse Films

First Lady Melania Trump's 2025 holiday season has been pretty busy. In addition to making an appearance to welcome the White House Christmas tree and decorating for the season, FLOTUS officially launched her production company in November 2025. Trump unveiled the logo for her new venture, Muse Films, in a November 28 Instagram post, with the caption, "PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company." As it turns out, the inspiration for the name is actually kind of clever: "Muse" is Melania's Secret Service code name.

Of course, that got us wondering what the code names were for the rest of the Trump family. For starters, they all began with the letter M, as Donald Trump Jr. was known as "Mountaineer," while his brother Eric was called "Marksman." Ivanka Trump was referred to as "Marvel," and President Donald Trump was known as "Mogul" (we have a feeling he liked that one). These code names were given out during Trump's first term in office, but the Secret Service isn't obligated to come up with new ones, so there's a chance they're still in use in 2025. Either way, it seems "Muse" is sticking with the first lady as she embarks on her entertainment career. At least it isn't one of the brutal nicknames Trump has been saddled with over the years.