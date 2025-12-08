Before And After Pics Of Kate Hudson Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Kate Hudson has been in the spotlight in some form since she was born because her mother is the comedic icon Goldie Hawn. Her own career in Hollywood started in the late '90s, but the world got a sense that she was headed for individual icon status when 2001's "Almost Famous" hit the awards circuit. As she's glammed up and stepped out for interviews, award ceremonies, and exclusive events through the years, it's clear she's aging like fine wine, just like her mom has. Looking at a photo from 1999 compared to a photo from 2025, there is physical evidence that the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star is getting more beautiful as time goes by.

Jeff Kravitz & Bryan Derballa/Getty & undefined

First of all, her skin is flawless in both photos, and while her makeup looks more sleek and polished in 2025, the bright and dewy look she chose in 1999 worked with her outfit. Neither application is too heavy, which is key to enhancing someone's features without making them look older than they are. The "Song Sung Blue" star barely has any wrinkles in 2025, but the lines that are visible on her face are just more defined versions of lines that were also faintly visible in 1999. It's impossible to tell if Hudson has had any plastic surgery or any other work done, which is the goal. Hudson has never admitted to plastic surgery, but everything she's said on the topic proves she's all for people making decisions about their bodies that make them happy.