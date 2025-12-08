Kate Middleton's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her From These Questionable Outfits

When it comes to royal fashion, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a trendsetting icon. She's never been afraid to show off her sense of style, and she's often taken some real fashion risks that have paid off. Kate Middleton knows how to look good in almost anything, which is why she doesn't shy away from some seriously leggy, luxurious looks. However, with hundreds of public events and high-profile outings every year, and each of her looks getting put under a tabloid and pop culture microscope, it's not surprising that some ensembles have just come up short.

Many times, even when one of her outfits is a bit too busy or, worse yet, profoundly pedestrian and boring, she can often still make it work through the sheer force of her gorgeous gams. Sometimes, simply allowing the beautiful royal to flaunt her legs moves the needle when it comes to popular opinion and takes a dress from being a disaster to being one of her greatest underrated outfits. After all, it's been reported that Kate's killer legs are what won over Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, when Kate first sparked her romance with William, Prince of Wales. These dresses, however, couldn't even be redeemed by Kate's stunning stems.