How Far Marjorie Taylor Greene Really Got In School
Good thing she's not in it for the likes. Plenty of politicians can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, and lots of average citizens aren't exactly fond of her, either. The controversial Georgia congresswoman has a reputation for being belligerent on the Capitol floor and divisive in her views, particularly those pertaining to Muslims and the Black and LGBTQ+ communities. Marjorie Taylor Greene's verbal gaffes are also legendary; who can forget her tirades against "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police" (here it is if you haven't seen it) and fake lab-grown meat from a "peach tree dish?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). It's enough to make us assume that she didn't get very far in school. Well, remember that old saying about "When you assume..." because Greene just might be more educated than you realize.
A true Georgia native, the future politician graduated from South Forsyth High School, in Cumming, in 1992 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration in marketing from the University of Georgia in 1996. Somewhat surprisingly, though, she didn't participate in one of the most traditional activities among Southern college women: Greene is not one of the women in MAGA World who belong to sororities. Any plans the outspoken representative might have had to continue her studies were put on hold when she married Perry Greene while still an undergrad. The couple had three children, now adults, and successfully took over her father's multimillion-dollar construction business. Yet, once she took an interest in Washington, Greene's life changed course once again.
Marjorie Taylor Greene stays true to the Bulldog spirit
Whether or not you approve of Marjorie Taylor Greene's opinions or her politics, you can't deny that she got a good education. The University of Georgia is highly competitive, with only 38 percent of applicants being accepted every year. According to the university's website, they're more likely to offer a spot to students who challenged themselves in harder high school courses than those who took easier classes just to get higher grades. Greene's BBA no doubt served her well as a business executive, though a 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found that she wasn't really involved in the running of Taylor Construction. By that time, her overtly political social media posts had evolved into a desire to get involved in politics for real. In 2022, the controversial congresswoman admitted to TIME that she surprised even herself, confessing, "I never had any political ambition."
Greene successfully ran for a congressional seat in her local district and quickly became well known for her staunch support of President Donald Trump. She proudly wore MAGA baseball caps on the Congress floor and flooded her social media feed with praise for his administration. But everything changed when she dared to oppose the divisive leader by pushing for the release of the infamous Epstein files. Ever since then, Greene and Trump have been engaged in a nasty feud, with the president referring to her as a "traitor" and even claiming, "Frankly, I don't think anyone cares about her," per People. Like the bulldog mascot of her alma mater, the outspoken representative has tenaciously held to her views, and Greene seems determined to do so right up until she leaves office in January 2026.