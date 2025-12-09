How Far Marjorie Taylor Greene Really Got In School

Good thing she's not in it for the likes. Plenty of politicians can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, and lots of average citizens aren't exactly fond of her, either. The controversial Georgia congresswoman has a reputation for being belligerent on the Capitol floor and divisive in her views, particularly those pertaining to Muslims and the Black and LGBTQ+ communities. Marjorie Taylor Greene's verbal gaffes are also legendary; who can forget her tirades against "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police" (here it is if you haven't seen it) and fake lab-grown meat from a "peach tree dish?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). It's enough to make us assume that she didn't get very far in school. Well, remember that old saying about "When you assume..." because Greene just might be more educated than you realize.

A true Georgia native, the future politician graduated from South Forsyth High School, in Cumming, in 1992 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration in marketing from the University of Georgia in 1996. Somewhat surprisingly, though, she didn't participate in one of the most traditional activities among Southern college women: Greene is not one of the women in MAGA World who belong to sororities. Any plans the outspoken representative might have had to continue her studies were put on hold when she married Perry Greene while still an undergrad. The couple had three children, now adults, and successfully took over her father's multimillion-dollar construction business. Yet, once she took an interest in Washington, Greene's life changed course once again.