The Worst Dressed Stars & Politicians At The 48th Kennedy Center Honors
The Kennedy Center has been slowly dying since Donald Trump took over. So, the first Kennedy Center Honors with the controversial president in charge was sure to be a weird one. And weird it was. We all know that Trump loves to be center stage, so he decided to take that literally this time — choosing to host the ceremony on December 7 himself. The evening honored actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford, as well as music legends Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and the members of KISS. The honorees hit the red carpet alongside many of Trump's cronies. And while it may have been a great night for Trump, it was not a great night for fashion.
From couples who coordinated their way into fashion criminal status to outfits that looked like wardrobe malfunctions, this red carpet featured some very, very bad style. Some public figures attended the event in looks that had us yawning, and others made us wish they chose something a bit more boring. There was way too much glitter, an excess of tackiness, and the worst magician outfit we've ever seen. The Kennedy Center Honors paid tribute to some shining stars, but very few attendees shined on the red carpet.
It looked like part of Alina Habba's dress got torn off
Alina Habba often gives her fashion critics fuel with her notoriously tacky style. Yet, Donald Trump's former lawyer rarely gets the opportunity to show off her bad fashion choices on the red carpet. So, when she hit the Kennedy Center Honors red carpet in a mess of sparkles and lace, we were disappointed but not surprised. The sparkly asymmetrical design reminded us of something that might be worn at a figure skating competition, and the bizarre leg cutout made it look like part of the dress was missing.
Jeanine Pirro's looked like she was wearing nothing but green beads
At first glance, it was hard to even recognize Jeanine Pirro on the red carpet. Instead, she looked like a totally different person who was dressed in nothing but a green beaded curtain. Pirro occasionally dons a risqué outfit to expose her killer bod, and it seems that this was the goal of her body-con gown. Yet the base of the gown closely matching her skin tone made it look like she was showing way more skin than she actually was, and it was distracting.
Chris Blue and Stephanie Dunkley failed to stun in mismatched looks
Couples that make the worst-dressed list together stay together, and that's great news for Chris Blue and Stephanie Dunkley's marriage. "The Voice" alum wore a color-blocked suit that matched his last name. The black jacket with blue lapels might have worked with black pants, but as it was, it was too much of the bold color. Plus, the style totally clashed with Dunkley's brown gown and matching fur shawl. Her 'fit gave "bear attending a black tie event" vibes, and she got lost in it.
Shaunyl Benson and Criss Angel's matching 'fits left us feeling frightened
If he's such a good magician, then why can't Criss Angel make these style choices disappear from our memory? Unfortunately, the "Mindfreak"'s ensemble is officially burned in our brains. He and his wife, Shaunyl Benson, were coordinated on the red carpet; they both wore black and glitzy silver looks with tall boots. But, frankly, the only reason Benson wasn't the worst-dressed person at the event was because her hubby's ensemble was somehow worse. The wild platform boots, the jacket, the sunglasses — the look was a total fashion fail.
Katie Miller's dress paid homage to kidney beans
If you've ever wondered what Katie Miller's favorite type of bean is, the podcaster has finally put an end to this great mystery. Miller wore a long-sleeved evening gown in a deep rust color that was a pretty close match to the color of a kidney bean. The bodice had gathering that all led to an odd kidney-shaped cutout at her side. Besides its visual similarities to a bean, this dress just didn't make Miller stand out, and its various strange elements made for a confusing statement.
Pam Bondi looked boring in brown
From accidentally aging herself in outdated outfits to repeatedly wearing odd shirts that look like Grandma's couch, Attorney General Pam Bondi hasn't exactly given us a reason to expect her to make good style choices. Even so, her utterly blah outfit at the Kennedy Center Honors was a bit surprising. For someone who doesn't often get the opportunity to hit the red carpet, we expected Bondi to wear something she wouldn't normally wear for a day at the office. With the hair, makeup, and button-down shirt-inspired dress, this was basically work attire.
Erin Sutton looked ready to join the ensemble of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway
Among many boring looks on the red carpet, Erin Sutton's dramatic gown definitely stood out. Unfortunately for her, she somehow managed to stick out like a sore thumb even amid some particularly bad fashion. With the sparkles and frills, this red and black dress was too loud even on its own. But, with the messy updo, jewelry, and bright red clutch, her styling managed to make an already visually messy outfit even worse.
Kari Lake's patriotic look would be better for a Fourth of July shindig
There's a time and a place for a bedazzled American flag clutch. Okay — maybe there isn't. If there was, though, it would probably be a Fourth of July party or cheering on the U.S. at the Olympics or dressing up as Uncle Sam for Halloween. Kari Lake's choice to wear it on the Kennedy Center Honors red carpet felt tacky. And, while the bag was the worst part, the dress wasn't great, either. The material, gathering, and brooch detail gave off bridesmaid vibes.
Baiba Braže looked like some sort of wizard
Latvian politician Baiba Braže looks like she's gearing up early for "The Lord of the Rings" to return to movie theaters next month; she's already in costume! Against the red carpet, Braže's emerald green dress was festive for the holiday season. Unfortunately, this dress just didn't do her any favors. Braže looked like she was buried in a pile of shiny fabric, and that's not a style that makes anyone look their best. Paired with minimal accessories, this look was all wrong for the occasion.
It looked like Montana Tucker borrowed some tinsel while decorating her Christmas tree
One look at the folks on the Kennedy Center Honors red carpet made it clear that the attendees weren't entirely sure what the appropriate attire was for this event. Yet, even if the dress code wasn't agreed upon among the guests, Montana Tucker still managed to appear totally out of place. She basically looked like she wasn't wearing anything but strips of a deconstructed disco ball, and it made for a tacky look.