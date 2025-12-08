The Worst Dressed Stars & Politicians At The 48th Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center has been slowly dying since Donald Trump took over. So, the first Kennedy Center Honors with the controversial president in charge was sure to be a weird one. And weird it was. We all know that Trump loves to be center stage, so he decided to take that literally this time — choosing to host the ceremony on December 7 himself. The evening honored actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford, as well as music legends Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and the members of KISS. The honorees hit the red carpet alongside many of Trump's cronies. And while it may have been a great night for Trump, it was not a great night for fashion.

From couples who coordinated their way into fashion criminal status to outfits that looked like wardrobe malfunctions, this red carpet featured some very, very bad style. Some public figures attended the event in looks that had us yawning, and others made us wish they chose something a bit more boring. There was way too much glitter, an excess of tackiness, and the worst magician outfit we've ever seen. The Kennedy Center Honors paid tribute to some shining stars, but very few attendees shined on the red carpet.