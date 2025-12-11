You Won't Recognize Mike Johnson & His Wife In Photos From Their Wedding

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has been married to his wife, Kelly Johnson, for well over two decades, during which time they've welcomed four kids and looked even more awkward in photos than JD Vance and Usha Vance. If you look at pictures of Mike today, it's almost impossible to even tell different photos apart. He's got the same navy blue suit, similar striped ties, he parts his salt-and-pepper hair the same way, and rocks the exact same glasses and clean-cut vibe in every single appearance. For her part, Kelly looks like the perfect MAGA wife, donning modern, conservative outfits and mild, pleasant smiles.

However, when the pair tied the knot back in 1999, the Johnsons had a totally different vibe on their wedding day. As Johnson has shared in numerous posts celebrating their special day — as well as a slew of Valentine's Day tributes – the pair seemed genuinely happy and full of life, in a way that makes them both seem unrecognizable when compared to the beleaguered photos Mike often poses for these days, as he serves as one of the least experienced speakers of the house in modern memory.

"Kelly & I celebrate our 26th wedding anniversary today — which also happens to be the National Day of Prayer," Mike wrote on Instagram in May 2025, alongside a wedding day throwback photo of himself in a black tux and Kelly in a white wedding gown, marking one of the few photos in which the pair are actually seen embracing and sharing physical contact. "I thank God now, as always, for this extraordinary woman with whom I have been so profoundly blessed to build a life and an amazing family."