You Won't Recognize Mike Johnson & His Wife In Photos From Their Wedding
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has been married to his wife, Kelly Johnson, for well over two decades, during which time they've welcomed four kids and looked even more awkward in photos than JD Vance and Usha Vance. If you look at pictures of Mike today, it's almost impossible to even tell different photos apart. He's got the same navy blue suit, similar striped ties, he parts his salt-and-pepper hair the same way, and rocks the exact same glasses and clean-cut vibe in every single appearance. For her part, Kelly looks like the perfect MAGA wife, donning modern, conservative outfits and mild, pleasant smiles.
However, when the pair tied the knot back in 1999, the Johnsons had a totally different vibe on their wedding day. As Johnson has shared in numerous posts celebrating their special day — as well as a slew of Valentine's Day tributes – the pair seemed genuinely happy and full of life, in a way that makes them both seem unrecognizable when compared to the beleaguered photos Mike often poses for these days, as he serves as one of the least experienced speakers of the house in modern memory.
"Kelly & I celebrate our 26th wedding anniversary today — which also happens to be the National Day of Prayer," Mike wrote on Instagram in May 2025, alongside a wedding day throwback photo of himself in a black tux and Kelly in a white wedding gown, marking one of the few photos in which the pair are actually seen embracing and sharing physical contact. "I thank God now, as always, for this extraordinary woman with whom I have been so profoundly blessed to build a life and an amazing family."
Mike Johnson and Kelly Johnson's wedding photos don't look nearly as awkward as their later photos
It's no secret that there is no shortage of red flags when it comes to Mike Johnson and Kelly Johnson's marriage. From the weirdly rapid timeline of the romance, to the persistent and totally unfounded rumors that Mike is secretly on Grindr, the pair have been fodder for tabloid headlines and social media speculation for years. But if you just look at the many beaming photos from the day the pair got hitched, and you squint a little, they almost look like a real, normal couple.
That being said, the details surrounding their relationship's early days are somewhat unusual. Per a profile in The New York Times, a friend of the couple revealed that they'd already discussed and agreed upon future baby names during their first date. It was less than a month later that Mike told Kelly that he loved her, and just one day shy of a year after their first date that the pair tied the knot. That love at first sight is evident in photos from that day, although knowing they'd not be able to get out of the marriage may have played some role as well.
One thing that has come to light since Mike has taken a more prominent role in government is his unconventional covenant marriage to Kelly. This is a very rare and legally complex form of marriage that makes it much more difficult to get a divorce, and is only legally recognized in a small number of states. It's also likely one of the reasons that Mike and Kelly haven't faced the same sort of divorce speculation as their Republican colleagues, like JD and Usha "I-Forgot-My-Ring-At-Home" Vance.