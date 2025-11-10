Usha Vance's Most Eye-Catching Skirts Should Have Never Left Her Closet
Usha Vance has had quite the style transformation. Bursting out of her bookish past, Vance took a more bold approach to her fashion throughout much of 2025. In fact, Vance has shed her shy personality and opted for more sultry looks several times. But the journey there hasn't necessarily been consistent. The second lady has struggled to keep her outfits up to date, especially her footwear; however, her attempts to course correct by spicing things up with a loud skirt have often backfired.
There's a balance to wearing an ensemble that includes a busy bottom, and Vance hasn't quite nailed it. Although, even when donning a skirt that screams floral chaos, Vance still manages to pair it with a reasonable top — saving many of her outfits. However, for such a demure woman, these bold skirts can often feel out of place, especially if Vance were to ever pair them with her senior citizen sneakers. From overly busy patterns to off-brand color choices, Vance has often reached for the wrong skirt for the occasion.
Usha Vance should have left the geometry at home
In an April 24 Instagram post detailing a family trip to India, Usha Vance showed off a cotton skirt that looked perfect for the weather, but the pattern was a bit off. The muted salmon and brown design felt out of place compared to the bright colors adorning those greeting her — as if she was torn between wearing something bold and something beige and opted for the middle ground. This ultimately left the skirt standing out for all the wrong reasons.
Usha Vance picked an outdated pattern
While departing Jaipur on April 24, Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance met with Rajasthan's minister and chief secretary to say goodbye. Once again, Usha looks well-dressed for the climate with her flowing tee, but her skirt feels trapped in a previous era. The bold, almost clashing colors and swirling pattern feel like something from the 1970s, especially when the viewer realizes it's a floral design. Plus, the accordion pleat makes the overall look appear dated, making this unfortunately one of Usha's oddly outdated looks.
Usha Vance wore an Easter outfit in July
In a July 13 Instagram post dedicated to her trip to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton to "join Blue Star families for a day of reading and crafts," Usha Vance wore a cream cardigan and floral skirt. However, the pink and yellow tones of the giant flower pattern felt a bit off for an event taking place in the middle of the summer. Pastels are mostly a springtime option, but Vance is once again proving that her style differs from those around her. Had she opted for a slightly warmer tone, a deeper red or ochre yellow, it could have better fit the season.
Usha Vance can't quit floral patterned skirts
One of the many duties Usha Vance has as second lady includes being an ambassador for not only her country, but her family's home state of Ohio. Seen in an Instagram post from July 29, Vance was celebrating Ohio's native butterflies" with Fran DeWine; however, it seems that Vance wanted to dress up as something that would attract local swallowtails. The busy semi-melted-looking floral pattern didn't quite match her blazer, making everything pop in the wrong ways as well as cheapening the overall look.
Usha Vance should have avoided this leather skirt
While visiting Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 3 with husband JD Vance, Usha Vance wore an inappropriate leather look for the occasion. The second couple were attending events honoring victims of gun violence that had taken place at the Annunciation Catholic Church on August 27. While all black is the common choice for any memorial or funeral services, spicing it up with an eye-catching leather skirt might not have been the best choice. Especially for someone like Usha, who often appears more reserved, choosing a look this bold for such a serious event felt confusing.
Usha Vance can't seem to find the right florals
Arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 21, Usha Vance disembarked Air Force Two alongside husband JD Vance. While this was yet another moment where Usha proved she's always been out of JD's league, her sense of fashion might have been struggling to keep up. The white blouse paired with the bold skirt was an appropriate choice, but the tight fit and busy pattern of the skirt somehow made the blouse feel ill-fitting. Either she needed the shirt to be looser or for her skirt to be toned down. Hopefully, the second lady can find room in her closet for skirts without the messy florals.