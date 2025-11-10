Usha Vance's Most Eye-Catching Skirts Should Have Never Left Her Closet

Usha Vance has had quite the style transformation. Bursting out of her bookish past, Vance took a more bold approach to her fashion throughout much of 2025. In fact, Vance has shed her shy personality and opted for more sultry looks several times. But the journey there hasn't necessarily been consistent. The second lady has struggled to keep her outfits up to date, especially her footwear; however, her attempts to course correct by spicing things up with a loud skirt have often backfired.

There's a balance to wearing an ensemble that includes a busy bottom, and Vance hasn't quite nailed it. Although, even when donning a skirt that screams floral chaos, Vance still manages to pair it with a reasonable top — saving many of her outfits. However, for such a demure woman, these bold skirts can often feel out of place, especially if Vance were to ever pair them with her senior citizen sneakers. From overly busy patterns to off-brand color choices, Vance has often reached for the wrong skirt for the occasion.