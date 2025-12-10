Details About Tori Spelling And Ex Dean McDermott's Disastrous Money Troubles
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott finalized their divorce in November 2025, and we learned just how much debt the former couple had racked up over the years. The combined total they owe to the IRS and the California Franchise Tax Board (CFTB) is shocking. According to Fox News, they owe more than $1.7 million in total, with about $1.2 million owed to the IRS and about $500,000 owed to the CFTB. They're expected to split the amounts down the middle to eliminate the shared tax debt. They also owe $37,000 to American Express, and an undisclosed balance to City National Bank. The latter sued the couple in 2016 for an unpaid loan in 2012, for which they now owe over $400,000 when interest and fees are factored in, according to another article from Fox News. While the divorce settlement is closure, the financial details are another rocky chapter in Spelling and McDermott's relationship timeline.
As if $2 million in joint debt isn't enough, Fox News also revealed Spelling and McDermott's individual debts. Spelling reportedly owes a combined $357,000 to two undisclosed private individuals and about $10,000 for medical expenses not covered by insurance. McDermott also has about $20,000 in medical debt and $22,000 in student loan debt. A judge declared Spelling and McDermott legally single in November 2025, but they have five children together (McDermott also has a son from a previous relationship). Fox News reported that McDermott decided not to ask for spousal support and that the couple agreed not to have the court change that down the line. They'll each pay for their kids' expenses during their time with them and will split medical expenses.
Tori Spelling has been open about her financial struggles
Although the amount of debt that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are in is surprising, Spelling has been honest about her financial troubles over the years. One of her comments that made headlines came on her "misSPELLING" podcast in 2024 when she said that her friend, Bravo executive Andy Cohen, probably didn't want to cast her on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" because of her financial situation. Fans told both of them they'd like to see Spelling on the show, but Cohen has said he doesn't see it happening, even though she's friends with the cast. "What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it 'cause I'm broke? Let's be real,'" Spelling said (via People).
In a 2019 episode of her Kin web series "Tori Tried and True," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star blatantly admitted she's not good at managing her finances alone. "I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on," she said, explaining that she never learned how to handle her own money because she had a business manager from the time she was 18. It might not be relatable, but it's understandable given that she grew up in Hollywood. She said she's trying to make sure her kids don't follow her example, because while she's privileged, Spelling's story is also tragic.