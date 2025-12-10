Details About Tori Spelling And Ex Dean McDermott's Disastrous Money Troubles

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott finalized their divorce in November 2025, and we learned just how much debt the former couple had racked up over the years. The combined total they owe to the IRS and the California Franchise Tax Board (CFTB) is shocking. According to Fox News, they owe more than $1.7 million in total, with about $1.2 million owed to the IRS and about $500,000 owed to the CFTB. They're expected to split the amounts down the middle to eliminate the shared tax debt. They also owe $37,000 to American Express, and an undisclosed balance to City National Bank. The latter sued the couple in 2016 for an unpaid loan in 2012, for which they now owe over $400,000 when interest and fees are factored in, according to another article from Fox News. While the divorce settlement is closure, the financial details are another rocky chapter in Spelling and McDermott's relationship timeline.

As if $2 million in joint debt isn't enough, Fox News also revealed Spelling and McDermott's individual debts. Spelling reportedly owes a combined $357,000 to two undisclosed private individuals and about $10,000 for medical expenses not covered by insurance. McDermott also has about $20,000 in medical debt and $22,000 in student loan debt. A judge declared Spelling and McDermott legally single in November 2025, but they have five children together (McDermott also has a son from a previous relationship). Fox News reported that McDermott decided not to ask for spousal support and that the couple agreed not to have the court change that down the line. They'll each pay for their kids' expenses during their time with them and will split medical expenses.