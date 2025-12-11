6 Rumors About Prince Edward's Wife, Sophie, We Couldn't Ignore

If you think Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had a tough time stepping into the royal family, think again. It might be fair to say that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and wife of Prince Edward, had a much bumpier start to royal life. While Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, caused quite the spectacle ahead of her royal wedding, Sophie was forced to weather a string of royal controversies.

For one, a former colleague of Sophie's, Kara Noble, leaked topless photographs of the duchess-to-be to the British press, which earned her a whopping £40,000 (equivalent to around $64,000 at that time). It was a bad look, and according to Sean Smith's book, "Sophie: Saving the Royal Family," the subsequent media tempest left Sophie in tears. "She was so upset because she felt that she was 'letting the side down,'" the duchess' former PR business partner, Murray Harkin, told Smith for his book (via People).

The royal family condemned the release of the photograph and supported Sophie throughout the whole ordeal, but this wouldn't be the last time the duchess found herself the subject of a scandal. Over the years, many rumors about her have come and gone — some more believable than others. From whispers that she insulted the late queen to the scuttlebutt over the real reason she didn't show up to Princess Diana's funeral, the rumor mill has turned relentlessly.