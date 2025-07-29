The Heartbreaking Reason Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh Skipped Princess Diana's Funeral

When you look at photos of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh from the time, there is a likeness. And you can imagine that if someone were in the crowd — there were millions in London who came out for Princess Diana's funeral — and they caught a glimpse of Sophie from far away, the resemblance could be striking.

Another complicating element to the whole situation was the fact that Diana and Sophie didn't have the easiest relationship. Sophie was often compared to Diana, and some think that Sophie may have been imitating Diana with things like her hairstyle and fashion. It could have been that Sophie was just following the current trends, and Diana was basically a fashion icon. But whatever the reason, reportedly, Diana wasn't all that appreciative of feeling like her style was being copied.

And Diana apparently wasn't all that supportive of Sophie when she started daring Prince Edward. Then there was the fact that the two came from different backgrounds and they entered the royal family at different times in their lives. So with all those factors working against her, we can see why Sophie skipped Diana's funeral.