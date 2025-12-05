Melania Trump's National Christmas Tree Lighting Outfit Is As Boring As Her Stale Marriage

A day after the giant Christmas tree was lit in New York City, Washington, D.C. conducted a similar event. Donald Trump made a speech, and he tasked Melania Trump with turning on the lights. At 84 feet tall, this tree was 9 feet bigger than the one in New York. Decoration-wise, however, it wasn't as impressive. The D.C. tree stuck with white lights, topped with a star that looked reminiscent of a neon sign. In contrast, the New York tree opted for colored bulbs and a super sparkly Swarovski star. These differences also played out on the fashion front. Reba McEntire dazzled in her lighting 'fit in New York, choosing a fuzzy white coat covered in shining silver snowflakes. Meanwhile, Melania's look was ho-hum -– a plain white double-breasted coat.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

For accessories, Melania wore black gloves and boots, which made her outfit appear even starker and less holiday-themed. Although McEntire's sparkly cowboy boots probably wouldn't fit the first lady's style, a pop of color, like red gloves, could have given Melania's 'fit a more holiday vibe.

Unfortunately, Melania has a history of boring outfits, and many of these involve a neutral color palette. For the 2018 Christmas tree event, Melania also opted for a white coat. While this look was bland, it was definitely a step up from her 2025 look. White gloves, a ribbed turtleneck, and a waist-defining belt added interest and texture, making the ensemble feel cozy and wintery.