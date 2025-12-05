Melania Trump's National Christmas Tree Lighting Outfit Is As Boring As Her Stale Marriage
A day after the giant Christmas tree was lit in New York City, Washington, D.C. conducted a similar event. Donald Trump made a speech, and he tasked Melania Trump with turning on the lights. At 84 feet tall, this tree was 9 feet bigger than the one in New York. Decoration-wise, however, it wasn't as impressive. The D.C. tree stuck with white lights, topped with a star that looked reminiscent of a neon sign. In contrast, the New York tree opted for colored bulbs and a super sparkly Swarovski star. These differences also played out on the fashion front. Reba McEntire dazzled in her lighting 'fit in New York, choosing a fuzzy white coat covered in shining silver snowflakes. Meanwhile, Melania's look was ho-hum -– a plain white double-breasted coat.
For accessories, Melania wore black gloves and boots, which made her outfit appear even starker and less holiday-themed. Although McEntire's sparkly cowboy boots probably wouldn't fit the first lady's style, a pop of color, like red gloves, could have given Melania's 'fit a more holiday vibe.
Unfortunately, Melania has a history of boring outfits, and many of these involve a neutral color palette. For the 2018 Christmas tree event, Melania also opted for a white coat. While this look was bland, it was definitely a step up from her 2025 look. White gloves, a ribbed turtleneck, and a waist-defining belt added interest and texture, making the ensemble feel cozy and wintery.
Melania needs to revisit past holiday looks
Neutrals aren't always the rule when Melania Trump presides over a Christmas tree lighting. During Donald Trump's first term, she stepped out in more festive 'fits in 2017 and 2019. With its classic plaid pattern of wine and white, Melania's 2019 coat gave joyful vibes. Her 2017 coat was an even bigger fashion win. The brilliant red included an eye-catching plaid pattern, and her nude pumps made her killer legs look even longer.
Then again, Melania has sometime had a tumultuous relationship with the holidays and holiday decorations, which could mean she's not particularly in the mood to wear super Christmassy garb. Melania's frustrations about outsized media attention on her Christmas décor unexpectedly became public knowledge after the release of a bizarre Christmas tape from 2020 . This problem reemerged now that she's back in the White House. Fortunately, her decorating scheme is not as polarizing as the parade of completely red trees from 2018. Even so, Melania's more conventional Christmas 2025 decorations were nearly ruined when a Lego portrait of her husband squashed the cheerful atmosphere.
However, the season isn't over yet, and Melania still has more opportunities to amp up her holiday fashion. If white is her go-to color, she could still look neutral and festive. For instance, for the Trumps' 2018 Christmas portrait, Melania rocked a shimmering white dress. If the first lady wore something similar this year, she could easily bring some excitement back to her wardrobe .