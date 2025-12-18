Tragic Details About Richard Gere

On the surface, Richard Gere's life seems charmed. After all, he's an A-list actor who has built a sprawling career and was the "it guy" of an era. With acting credits dating back to 1973, his biggest roles include Zack Mayo in "An Officer and a Gentleman," Julian Kay in "American Gigolo," and Edward Lewis in "Pretty Woman." He also notably starred in the 2002 film "Unfaithful" opposite Diane Lane, an actor who has experienced her own tragic life events, including a painful neck injury she suffered while filming that movie. He's also found success on the small screen, most recently landing a main role on the TV series "The Agency: Central Intelligence." As of this writing, Gere has won 24 awards throughout his career, including a Golden Globe for his performance in 2002's "Chicago."

What's more, he's a humanitarian who regularly advocates for causes that are important to him. Gere is the first to recognize his own good fortune, and he's long made a point of using his platform for good. "I feel grateful, but not guilty," he said when asked about how he feels about his privilege by El País in 2025. "I'm grateful for not having to worry about paying rent or feeding my children, and for being able to choose the projects I participate in. That sense of gratitude never leaves me, and I do feel responsible for giving back, a responsibility I try to approach with humility."

As privileged and fortunate as he may be, the silver screen icon's story hasn't always been so shiny. Gere has endured a number of challenges throughout his career as well as his personal life.