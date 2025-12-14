Whatever Happened To Lennon And Maisy Stella From Nashville?
Lennon and Maisy Stella grew up on an isolated farm in Claremont, Ontario. But not even living in the middle of nowhere could stop them from pursuing a career in music, especially when their parents — MaryLynne and Brad Stella — are a singer-songwriter duo in their own right. It also didn't exactly do anything to dissuade the sisters from such a career when their parents decided to move the family to Nashville in order to pursue their own careers.
As history reveals, Lennon and Maisy ended up cast on the series "Nashville" as a result, but even before then, they'd already gone viral. Their YouTube cover of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend," which premiered four months before "Nashville" did, has 31 million views as of this writing and helped immeasurably in setting them up as recording artists. The duo regularly appeared on the show's soundtrack albums, scoring two top-40 country singles — "Ho Hey" and "A Life That's Good" — and they even scored a huge hit in Switzerland with their song "Love" after it was featured in a Coop Naturaplan TV commercial.
Lennon and Maisy continued to record singles, including covers of Charlie XCX's "Boom Clap" in 2015 and Coldplay's "Up&Up" in 2017, but when "Nashville" came to a conclusion, the pair opted to pursue separate careers. For those who haven't been paying attention to them since they brought the stories of their characters Maddie and Daphne Conrad to a conclusion, here's what Lennon and Maisy Stella have been up to.
Lennon Stella released her debut solo EP — titled Love, Me — in 2018
After spending the preceding several years working alongside her sister Maisy Stella, ABC's decision to bring "Nashville" to a conclusion after six seasons provided Lennon Stella with the opportunity to finally step out of the shadow of her and her sister's duo and simply record under her own name for a change. The first fruits of those solo labors were an EP titled "Love, Me."
Because of Stella's decision to shift away from country in favor of a more pop-centric sound, there was always a decent chance that she was going to be met with a backlash, but to her surprise, the criticism was relatively limited. "[I]t's shocking how positive it's been," she admitted to L'Officiel in 2018. "I go in my DMs and so many people just want to let me know how much they love and appreciate me. I've just been getting the most beautiful, perfectly articulated novels. This one girl recently just listed off how I make her feel. Like, 'I feel understood when you sing,' it was so intense. I don't know how I lucked out."
The EP, on which Stella worked with a variety of producers including Erin McCarley, Busbee, Sam de Jong, Stint, Joel Little, and Greg Kurstin, climbed to No. 60 on Billboard's Canadian Albums chart, aided by the release of its first song and video, "Bad," as a single. "I feel like the whole video has a cool, ethereal, dreamy feeling to it," Stella told Hollywood Life. "What Blythe [Thomas], the director, created was everything I could have ever dreamed of! It came out exactly how I had hoped it would, and it kind of has a retro, '70s feel to it, which I love."
Lennon Stella collaborated with Jonas Blue and One Direction singer Liam Payne on the 2018 single Polaroid
A little over a month before the release of her "Love, Me" EP, Lennon Stella had the opportunity to test the waters of a solo career via "Polaroid," a collaboration with English DJ/producer Jonas Blue and singer/songwriter and onetime One Direction member Liam Payne. As it happens, Stella lucked into the gig because the song had originally been intended for onetime Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, to whom Payne had been romantically attached, but when they split in June 2018, Blue opted to go with Stella instead.
Described by BroadwayWorld as "a heaven sent slice of R&B pop replete with a truly anthemic chorus and an irresistible groove," "Polaroid" topped the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart, and the opportunity to work with Payne was one that Stella cherished. "It was so amazing," she told New York radio station Z100 in May 2019. "He is so much more nurturing than I imagined him to be. He's so cool and very comforting to have around and always just wanted to make sure I'm comfortable."
Upon Payne's death in 2024, Stella posted in memory of her former collaborator in her Instagram Story (via Betches), offering up a photo of the two of them in the studio with the caption, "Oh Liam ♥︎ Rest easy."
Maisy Stella was stalked by Joseph Andrew Stephen Fox, who was arrested in 2018, convicted, and imprisoned
When Maisy Stella was in her mid-teens, she found herself on the receiving end of a series of disconcerting messages from then-41-year-old Miami resident Joshua Andrew Stephen Fox, who propositioned her and asked her to meet up with him, saying that he'd moved from Miami to Nashville "to be with the family" (via The Boot). After an FBI agent confronted Fox in Nashville and ordered him to stop contacting Stella and her family, Fox deactivated his social media accounts, only to reactivate them three days later and resume messaging Stella.
After sending 85 messages in a single day, including a photo of a woman that he had reportedly kidnapped and raped at gunpoint, Fox was arrested after the woman in the photograph reported the incident. He was then additionally charged with aggravated stalking and solicitation of a minor.
Although Fox successfully posted $80,000 bail, there have been no reported recurrences of any further stalking behavior since then.
In 2019, Lennon Stella teamed up with The Chainsmokers for the single Takeaway and a tour with the band later that year as an opener
With her profile substantially increased as a result of her solo EP and her aforementioned collaboration with Jonas Blue and the late Liam Payne, Lennon Stella probably could've put her focus squarely on finishing her full-length debut album. Instead, however, she opted to boost her profile even higher by entering into a new collaboration — this time a single with The Chainsmokers and Illenium entitled "Takeaway" — and then embarking on a tour with The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer.
"I feel like I've learned a lot just in the sense of performing in arenas," she told Billboard in December 2019. "It's obviously totally a different thing. ... It's just such a different type of performing and a different level of energy and obviously production is very different. And everything is just bigger and very alive from start to finish. There's never any dips of energy, and I think going from playing in clubs or small theaters to this is so different."
Once again, Stella found herself in the upper reaches of the charts, with "Takeaway" climbing to No. 3 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and maintaining its success long enough to be one of the top 20 Hot Dance/Electronic songs for 2020.
Lennon and Maisy Stella joined their Nashville co-star Charles Esten for some virtual performances for fans during the 2020 pandemic
Given that they're sisters, it isn't as though the split of Lennon and Maisy as a recording duo was going to keep sisters Lennon Stella and Maisy Stella from maintaining a relationship. But it's understandable that they would've gone out of their way to take some time to forge their individual career paths before reuniting for the public. They might well have remained on those individual paths for longer than they ultimately did. But when the COVID-19 pandemic caused most artists to put their careers on a slight hold, it also resulted in the siblings teaming up again for some music making, rejoining their "Nashville" co-star Charles Esten — now starring in "Outer Banks" — for a special performance of "Believing."
Because of the inevitable difficulties of syncing up sound over Zoom, the trio constructed their performance in advance, after which Esten premiered it during a Facebook Live session on April 11, 2020.
"Honestly, in a way ... I mean, obviously, everything is still crazy right now, but being home and in one spot for a long period of time has been kind of nice," Lennon said during the post-performance interview. "Some consistency of waking up in the same bed every morning. Literally, the last time that I feel like it's been like this for me was when we were filming ['Nashville']."
Lennon Stella's full-length debut, Three. Two. One, was also released in 2020
Less than two weeks after reuniting with her sister Maisy Stella for a special pandemic performance, Lennon Stella released her debut solo album, "Three. Two. One." As with her EP, the LP was released via Columbia Records, and it also featured a plethora of different producers working alongside Lennon, including Malay, Eg White, Joel Little, and Tyler Johnson.
The material on the album was a change of pace for Stella, in that it was — gasp! — happy. "It's so funny, because I didn't realize that a common theme [for me] was, like, 'sad girl songs,'" she told People. "But here I am, singing a happy song. ... It feels so nice to sing about something that's healthy and pure ... It's a message that is sweet to spread to anyone, but especially to young people around my age — it's just like, 'Okay, cool, healthy is cool,' you know?"
Inevitably, the album proved a huge success in Stella's native Canada, hitting No. 10 on the Canadian Albums Chart, but it also bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, with the single "Kissing Other People" going platinum in Canada and gold in the U.S.
Lennon and Maisy Stella reunited in 2021 to record the song While You Sleep for the HBO Max film The Fallout
Although Lennon and Maisy Stella haven't reunited in any full-time capacity since calling it quits as a duo, they've still managed to work together when the opportunity has presented itself. One such occasion occurred in 2021 with the release of the soundtrack to "The Fallout," which featured Lennon and Maisy's song "While You Sleep." Interestingly, the track is credited not to Lennon and Maisy but, rather, to Maisy Stella and Lennon Stella, perhaps to set it apart from the rest of the siblings' output.
The Stellas' contribution to the soundtrack is an outlier in terms of its content, much of which was provided by Finneas O'Connell. That said, Maisy does contribute to the song "Gone" by BC Fog.
"To have music in the fallout has been so special," Maisy wrote on Instagram. "I hold this movie verrrry dear to me and I'm so grateful and so honored." She also offered specific thanks to Megan Park, director of "The Fallout," writing, "You inspire me on a whooooole other level." On a Facebook Reel, Maisy referred to "The Fallout" as "this masterpiece of a movie."
In 2022, Lennon Stella announced that she'd taken a mental break from writing and recording new music
Given the immediate success that Lennon Stella found as a solo artist, it's somewhat surprising that, two years after the release of her debut solo album "Three. Two. One," she decided that she was going to follow it up by ... taking a break? Yes, that's right: After another collaboration of note — "Summer Feelings" with Charlie Puth — she released a pair of stand-alone singles ("Bubble" and "Fancy") and a couple of covers ("Hey Beautiful," originally by The Solids, "Thank You," by Dido, and "Every Time You Go Away" by Paul Young) and then decided that she was going to step away from the music business for a bit.
"When we wrote 'Bubble' and 'Fancy,' we were just throwing stuff against the wall and seeing what was sticking," Stella told American Songwriter in 2022. "Later I went back and regrouped and gave myself time. It's been quite a while now since writing those songs, it honestly feels like a lifetime ago. ... I've taken my first true mental break and tried to find what actually inspires me. I think it's very important to do that. My center was missing for a while and in doing that, I feel I've definitely found it again."
That said, as of this writing, Stella has yet to release any new music since that interview, and there's no indication that the situation is set to change anytime soon.
In 2024, Maisy Stella made her feature film debut in My Old Ass, co-starring Aubrey Plaza
Although she first came to international fame for her work as Daphne Conrad on the ABC drama "Nashville," Maisy Stella fully stepped away from acting after the series went off the air, only returning when she took on the leading role in the 2024 film "My Old Ass," director Megan Park's follow-up to "The Fallout."
"'My Old Ass' to me felt like such a different lifetime than 'Nashville,'" Stella told Teen Vogue in 2024. "To me, 'Nashville' was real childhood bliss and very, very beautiful, but I didn't even know really what was going on."
The film stars Stella as Elliott, an 18-year-old girl who finds herself in conversation with her 39-year-old self — played by Aubrey Plaza — after taking shrooms. Stella's performance immediately caught the attention of critics, with SlashFilm calling her "a legitimate revelation in the double-sided role, practically forcing the hands of Park, director of photography Kristen Correll, and editor Jennifer Vecchiarello to keep the camera trained on her expressive face at almost all times." As if to prove the claim, which numerous other reviews echoed, Stella won the best breakthrough performance award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards and best young actor or actress at the Critics Choice Movie Awards.
Maisy Stella co-starred in Maude Apatow's Toronto-premiering directorial debut, Poetic License
Given the rapturous response she received from her work in "My Old Ass," it's hardly a surprise that Maisy Stella also promptly found herself on the receiving end of a number of additional movie offers. At the time she was promoting "My Old Ass," she was already being asked about working on "Flowervale Street," which she was filming with Anne Hathaway and which, as of this writing, is scheduled for a 2026 release.
Also scheduled for a 2026 release is "Poetic License," Maude Apatow's directorial debut, in which Stella co-stars with Leslie Mann, Cooper Hoffman, and Method Man, among others. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025.
Awards Watch described the film as "a new coming-of-age classic," which certainly bodes well for its future, as does Stella's interview with Moderated by Matt: "This screenplay is so funny and had me hooked immediately. It was more like I wanted to be a part of the movie as a whole. I was, like, 'I have to just be a part of this.'"