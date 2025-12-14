Whatever Happened To Lennon And Maisy Stella From Nashville?

Lennon and Maisy Stella grew up on an isolated farm in Claremont, Ontario. But not even living in the middle of nowhere could stop them from pursuing a career in music, especially when their parents — MaryLynne and Brad Stella — are a singer-songwriter duo in their own right. It also didn't exactly do anything to dissuade the sisters from such a career when their parents decided to move the family to Nashville in order to pursue their own careers.

As history reveals, Lennon and Maisy ended up cast on the series "Nashville" as a result, but even before then, they'd already gone viral. Their YouTube cover of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend," which premiered four months before "Nashville" did, has 31 million views as of this writing and helped immeasurably in setting them up as recording artists. The duo regularly appeared on the show's soundtrack albums, scoring two top-40 country singles — "Ho Hey" and "A Life That's Good" — and they even scored a huge hit in Switzerland with their song "Love" after it was featured in a Coop Naturaplan TV commercial.

Lennon and Maisy continued to record singles, including covers of Charlie XCX's "Boom Clap" in 2015 and Coldplay's "Up&Up" in 2017, but when "Nashville" came to a conclusion, the pair opted to pursue separate careers. For those who haven't been paying attention to them since they brought the stories of their characters Maddie and Daphne Conrad to a conclusion, here's what Lennon and Maisy Stella have been up to.